UNC Football: Best NFL fits for Mitch Trubisky

Where does Mitch Trubisky fit best next season?

If you haven’t heard by now, Mitch Trubisky is a NFL quarterback prospect.

Even though the QB is waiting until after the Bowl game to make his decision, some are still wondering where the red shirt junior might end up.

He put together a nice season with the Tar Heels in 2016 as they prepare for their bowl game against Stanford. Trubisky saw his stock rise throughout the year and some mock drafts even have him going number one overall.

So without further ado, here are the five best fits for Trubisky next season.

New England Patriots

Other possibilities: Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

This would be similar to the Aaron Rodgers situation about 10 years ago. Rodgers was a top junior college recruit out of California.

The San Francisco 49ers had the top pick that year and drafted Alex Smith. Rodgers fell from possible number one to number 24.

The team was the Green Bay Packers and they already had a veteran Hall of Fame quarterback in Brett Favre. Rodgers sat for three seasons and it was the best thing to happen to him.

Since he took over, Rodgers has led the Packers to a Super Bowl Championship and has two MVP awards.

The Patriots would be in a similar situation if Trubisky were to last that long. Like the Packers they too have a veteran Hall of Fame quarterback already there. The backup is most likely to get traded, possibly for a first or second round pick, making taking a quarterback a little more tenable.

In the first round, the Patriots would get Trubisky at a fair price for five seasons.

During this time Mitch can develop, while Tom Brady finishes out his contract. Trubisky can develop and learn the playbook similar to how he did at UNC behind Marquise Williams. Also like Rodgers, Trubisky would step into a championship team ready to be the new face of the franchise.

Negatives: Tom Brady may never retire. Also, the Patriots may not value a quarterback that early in the draft. Additionally, they took a quarterback in the third round just last season and he could be their future.

The Houston Texans

Other Possibilities: Buffalo Bills

This is the dark hole for Trubisky. If he were to miss the top ten, these are his really two only options before falling into the late 20’s.

After the top ten there is a string of teams that already have a young quarterback and have no need to draft one in the first round.

However, neither of these places would be horrible for Mitch. Both the Texans and Bills will more likely than not be looking for a new quarterback next season. Most people think the Texans will keep Brock Osweiler another season for cap reasons.

However, he has proven to be less than impressive after signing a massive contract.

Houston is better than Buffalo because Trubisky might get to sit a year and learn under Bill O Brien, considered by most to be a quarterback guru.

If Osweiler still can’t throw the ball, all Mitch has to do is beat out Tom Savage and the starting job is his.

Plus Houston has a great defense, something Trubisky knows very little about having played at UNC.

Negatives: Having to start right away could be a problem for Trubisky. Who is the best quarterback to have played under Bill O Brien in Houston?

It raises questions on how good he really is at developing quarterbacks not named Tom Brady.

Arizona Cardinals

Other possibilities: New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers

This is kind of like the Patriots only with a shorter time frame. Carson Palmer at best has one more season. Similar things could be said about the Saints and Chargers with aging Brees and Rivers.

The Cardinals also have some key weapons. John Brown looks a lot like Ryan Switzer and Larry Fitzgerald is a quarterback’s best friend. Bruce Arians is also great at developing young quarterbacks having worked with Ben Roethlisberger and Andrew Luck.

Negatives: The offensive line has not been solid. The defense has been up and down. Larry Fitzgerald’s time is coming to an end.

San Francisco 49ers

Other Possibilities: New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns

All of these teams are quarterback needy. Mitch would be considered the day one starter for any of these teams.

Before I get into why the Niners, let’s look why not the other teams. New York is a mess and have drafted two young quarterbacks the last two seasons in both in the second round.

Can they really afford to draft one early a third year in a row?

The Bears have some young talent, but are also coached by John Fox. Fox struggled to win with Peyton Manning and Jay Cutler has not improved and may even have regressed under his coaching.

The Browns are the Browns. They should never be anyone’s best fit.

The Niners have some issues but also have Chip Kelly. The ideal quarterback for Kelly’s offense is one who is accurate, makes quick decisions, and doesn’t turn the ball over. Sound like anyone?

Plus, Mitch Trubisky can run which allows for some zone reading in Kelly’s offense.

The Niners also have some young talent. Torrey Smith is one of the fastest receivers in the game.

Carlos Hyde can carry the rock and there are several young receivers who are natural short possession and slot guys that Mitch loves to throw to.

Negatives: The Niners, like all the teams listed, are lacking in talent, as displayed by their record and lack of pro bowl selections this season. They may be better off drafting a non quarterback this season. Chip Kelly may not survive this season. Trent Baalke probably won’t survive this season.

Mitch will have to start as all three quarterbacks are free agents and likely gone after this season.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Do you know how many of the NFL’s starting quarterbacks started only one season in college?

If you answered zero, you would be correct (Cam Newton started one full season in JUCO and won a championship there too).

The best thing for Mitch is to come back to Carolina. Both ESPN draft experts think so. There are probably a lot of GM’s who think so too. If he continues what he did this season, he will be better prepared to play in the pros.

This is beyond what is best for North Carolina, it is what is best for Mitch. And what is best for Mitch is another season of seasoning in college. If he stays and does well he will probably be the number one pick next season.

Negatives: He could get injured and lose money and ranking. He could have a bad season and lose money and ranking. He plays another year without making a dime for himself.

These are all just options. Anything can still happen between now and decision day on January 18th. Even then a lot can change as there are more quarterback needs than quarterbacks to fill them.

In the end Mitch needs to do what is best for Mitch. Whether that is at UNC or in the Pros, we all need to wish him the best and thank him for being a Tar Heel.

