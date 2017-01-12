UNC Football: 4-star C.J. Cotman commits to Tar Heels

UNC lands a big football commitment on Thursday night, getting a four-star athlete to their 2017 class

The North Carolina Tar Heels got one of their biggest commitments in the 2017 recruiting class.

On Thursday, four-star athlete C.J. Cotman officially committed to the Tar Heels giving head coach Larry Fedora and his staff a big verbal.

Cotman selected the Tar Heels over programs like Tennessee, Ohio State and Auburn. He had a total of 31 offers during his recruitment.

But in the end, it’s Fedora and the Tar Heels that land him.

The four-star athlete originally committed to Tennessee before decommitting at the end of November. Cotman stated that the Volunteers pulled his offer as they were seeking space for junior college transfers.

Cotman is the No. 16 athlete in the 2017 recruiting class and the 38th-best prospect in the state of Florida.

Listed as an athlete, Cotman is projected to play defensive back for the Tar Heels and even return kicks or punts.

He took an official visit to UNC on December 9 and raved about the school and program.

“I loved everything about it there,” Cotman said. “I can come in and make a big impact. I love how much effort they put into me. I had the best time there.”

Cotman becomes the 17th player to give a verbal commitment to UNC for the 2017 recruiting class. The Tar Heels might not be done either.

Their class is currently a top 30 class according to ESPN and are still in the running for other recruits as Recruiting Day looms.

