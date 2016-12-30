UNC Football: 2017 target A.J. Davis cuts list to 3

A 2017 running back lists UNC in his final 3 during practice for the 2017 Under Armour Bowl

The North Carolina Tar Heels already have an impressive 2017 recruiting class, arguably their best in Larry Fedora’s time at the program.

But they aren’t done adding yet.

The Tar Heels are still in the running for a four-star running back and they received some good news this week.

Running back prospect A.J. Davis has officially named his final three teams, all being ACC schools.

UNC is looking to wrap up their 2017 class with Davis, a prospect they have been targeting for a while now. Davis listed the Tar Heels, Louisville and Pittsburgh as his final three schools.

The 5-foot-11 running back made the announcement during this weeks practices for the 2017 Under Amour Bowl. The game features some of the best high school prospects in the country and will take place on Saturday.

Davis also revealed he will be visiting UNC on January 11th:

ESPN 300 RB A.J. Davis has a top three of Pitt, Louisville and UNC. Will visit UNC on Jan. 11, and Louisville on… https://t.co/juQjuMUspe — Derek Tyson (@DerekTysonESPN) December 27, 2016

The Louisville visit for Davis comes just days before National Signing Day when he will make his decision.

Davis said that his placement on the depth chart will be a big factor in making his decision.

“I just want to see how their depth chart is looking and meet the whole coaching staff,” Davis said via Carolina Blue. “Their depth chart —- they are looking bad at running backs right now. So they want me to come in and play as a true freshman.”

UNC will return Elijah Hood and Jordon Brown next season but have two running back commits in Michael Carter and Antwuan Branch.

There will certainly be the opportunity for one of those players to win the backup jobs behind Hood, which will lead to playing time. Davis could come in and win the job, finding himself being a big part of the offense early on.

Check back with Keeping It Heel for more recruiting news.

This article originally appeared on