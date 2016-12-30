Official forces fumble in Sun Bowl in late bid for defensive player of the year

The last thing officials want is to interfere with the game, but umpire Tom Quick found himself on the stat sheet Friday at the Sun Bowl between Stanford and North Carolina.

Late in the second quarter, Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky was scrambling on a 3rd-and-12 deep in his own territory when he came face to face with the menacing Quick, who was ready to make the defensive play of the game up to that point:

Fumble forced by… THE UMPIRE???https://t.co/4XiwKEDEM6 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 30, 2016

Trubisky collided with Quick, whose arm jarred the bar loose from Trubisky. Stanford pounced on the loose ball to take control at the North Carolina 18-yard line.

The Cardinal cashed the turnover into a field goal, taking a 13-7 lead at halftime.

It was tough break for Quick and the Tar Heels but a welcome one for Stanford, which lost starting quarterback Keller Chryst earlier in the game to injury.