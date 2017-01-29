UGA gets a big commitment for 2019

With national signing day just a few days away, Georgia like many schools is pushing hard to secure a few more commitments to round out their class. But the bulldogs also received some huge news from sophmore Nolan Smith II that could be program changing.

Commitments will be coming in all over the country over the next 72 hours, with many 2017 recruits revealing the school they will be spending their college career with. However, with 23 prospects already in the bag alongside the #3 ranked class, UGA seems to already be thinking about the future.

2019 is shaping up to be one of the most talent years for talent in the state of Georgia. Smart and his coaches have be pushing hard with all of the top prospects since last summer and their persistence paid off this afternoon. Nolan Smith II, a 5 star defensive end who many see as a natural leader committed to the Bulldogs via his twitter:

🐾 first but not the last pic.twitter.com/IsBhbzB1yg — Nolan Smith II (@SmithNoland2) January 29, 2017

Smith, a Savannah native, will play his final 2 seasons of high school football in Florida at IMG Academy. After committing, Smith spoke about ‘building something beautiful’ at Georgia. He had previously come to the attention of dawg fans thanks to a terrific profile by Dawg Nations Jeff Sentell. In it, he comes off as the kind of leader every class looks to build around.

Some people have compared Smith to Richard LeCounte III from this years class, an infectious personality who worked as hard as many coaches to keep a lot of 2017’s top talent in state at UGA. His commitment, 2 years early is another example of just how much recruitment has changed under Kirby Smart. Securing such a highly rated prospect who can help him build a top class for 2019 continues the momentum the #SICEM17 class has built up.

With an abundance of talent in the state of Georgia in 2019, Smart is getting an early start for what fans hope will challenge for the nations best class that year.

