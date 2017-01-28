UGA 2017 Recruiting class Tracker
With the UGA pushing for a top 3 class in 2017, keep an eye on every top prospect on their way to Athens as part of the #SICEM17 class! All rankings used are from the 247Sports Composite Index.
Keep in mind that National Signing Day is February 1 and we will have a live thread open all day for you to participate in as National Letters of Intent come in and recruits announce their intentions. Be sure to bookmark the page for easy reference.
The 2017 Georgia football class sits at 23 commitments but there are still several more top prospects out there who could really push this already stellar class over the top. The class is currently ranked No.3 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC.
Updated: 1/28/17 9:54 P.M.
6 players are already enrolled at UGA and on campus:
Richard LeCounte III
5-10, 183 lbs (Hinesville, GA), ★★★★★
Jake Fromm
6-1, 229 lbs (Warner Robins, GA), ★★★★
DeAngelo Gibbs
6-2, 204 lbs (Loganville, GA), ★★★★
Jeremiah Holloman
6-2, 195 lbs (Covington, GA), ★★★★
D’Marcus Hayes
6-6, 320 lbs (Perkinston, MS), ★★★★
Monty Rice
6-1, 227 lbs (Madison, AL), ★★★
UGA currently has commitments from 17 players:
Isaiah Wilson
6-7, 350 lbs (Brooklyn, NY), ★★★★★
D’Andre Swift
5-8, 222 lbs (Philadelphia, PA), ★★★★
Andrew Thomas
6-5, 335 lbs (Atlanta, GA), ★★★★
Netori Johnson
6-3, 341 lbs (Ellenwood, GA), ★★★★
Robert Beal
6-3, 230 lbs (Suwanee, GA), ★★★★
Mark Webb
6-2, 195 lbs (Warminster, PA), ★★★★
Jaden Hunter
6-2, 212 lbs (Atlanta, GA), ★★★★
Tray Bishop
6-2, 200 lbs (Dawson, GA), ★★★★
Malik Herring
6-3, 265 lbs (Forsyth, GA), ★★★★
Nate McBride
6-1, 223 lbs (Vidalia, GA), ★★★★
William Poole III
6-0, 180 lbs (Atlanta, GA), ★★★★
Walter Grant
6-4, 236 lbs (Cairo, GA), ★★★★
D’Antne Demery
6-6, 315 lbs (Brunswick, GA), ★★★★
Devonte Wyatt
6-3, 300 lbs (Decatur, GA), ★★★★
Trey Blount
6-2, 185 lbs (Atlanta, GA), ★★★★
Justin Schaffer
6-5, 356 lbs (Ellenwood, GA), ★★★
Matt Landers
6-5, 182 lbs (St Petersburg, FL), ★★★
