UGA 2017 Recruiting class Tracker

With the UGA pushing for a top 3 class in 2017, keep an eye on every top prospect on their way to Athens as part of the #SICEM17 class! All rankings used are from the 247Sports Composite Index.

Keep in mind that National Signing Day is February 1 and we will have a live thread open all day for you to participate in as National Letters of Intent come in and recruits announce their intentions. Be sure to bookmark the page for easy reference.

The 2017 Georgia football class sits at 23 commitments but there are still several more top prospects out there who could really push this already stellar class over the top. The class is currently ranked No.3 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC.

Updated: 1/28/17 9:54 P.M.

6 players are already enrolled at UGA and on campus:

S

Richard LeCounte III 5-10, 183 lbs (Hinesville, GA), ★★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

QB

Jake Fromm 6-1, 229 lbs (Warner Robins, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

S

DeAngelo Gibbs 6-2, 204 lbs (Loganville, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

WR

Jeremiah Holloman 6-2, 195 lbs (Covington, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

OT

D’Marcus Hayes 6-6, 320 lbs (Perkinston, MS), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

LB

Monty Rice 6-1, 227 lbs (Madison, AL), ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

UGA currently has commitments from 17 players:

OT

Isaiah Wilson 6-7, 350 lbs (Brooklyn, NY), ★★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

RB

D’Andre Swift 5-8, 222 lbs (Philadelphia, PA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

OT

Andrew Thomas 6-5, 335 lbs (Atlanta, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

OG

Netori Johnson 6-3, 341 lbs (Ellenwood, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

DE

Robert Beal 6-3, 230 lbs (Suwanee, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

WR

Mark Webb 6-2, 195 lbs (Warminster, PA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

LB

Jaden Hunter 6-2, 212 lbs (Atlanta, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

DB

Tray Bishop 6-2, 200 lbs (Dawson, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

DE

Malik Herring 6-3, 265 lbs (Forsyth, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

LB

Nate McBride 6-1, 223 lbs (Vidalia, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

CB

William Poole III 6-0, 180 lbs (Atlanta, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

LB

Walter Grant 6-4, 236 lbs (Cairo, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

OT

D’Antne Demery 6-6, 315 lbs (Brunswick, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

DT

Devonte Wyatt 6-3, 300 lbs (Decatur, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

WR

Trey Blount 6-2, 185 lbs (Atlanta, GA), ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

OG

Justin Schaffer 6-5, 356 lbs (Ellenwood, GA), ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

WR

Matt Landers 6-5, 182 lbs (St Petersburg, FL), ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

This article originally appeared on