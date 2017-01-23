UCLA Women’s Basketball: Bruins Sweep the Trojans in Back-to-Back Games

USC has been beaten, again. The UCLA Women’s Basketball team took two consecutive games against their crosstown rival to go 15-4, 6-2 this season.

It is always good to beat SC and the UCLA Women’s Basketball team did it twice last week. On Wednesday, the Bruins went across town and took out the USC Trojans at the Galen Center, 74-59.

Monique Billings logged her 11th double-double of the season with 28 points and 11 rebounds, topped off with 4 steals and 1 block. Jordin Canada added in 15 points and 6 assists.

Yesterday, they got the “W” in a closer contest as the Bruins won 71-67 at Pauley Pavilion. The Trojans had been within 2 points for the majority of the 4th quarter, and even trailed by a point with 21 seconds left in the game, but late free throws from Kennedy Burke and Canada kept the game out of reach.

The Bruins had trouble getting their offensive game going. Though UCLA only shot 33.3%, they benefitted from 26 Trojan personal fouls which led to the Bruins making 24 free throws.

Both Burke and Canada finished with a game-high 23 points. Burke nearly had a double-double with 9 rebounds. Though Burke was close, there was another Bruin that achieved a double-double. That is right, Billings had her 12th of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bruins continue their home stand as they welcome the Arizona schools to Pauley this week. On Friday, January 27, Arizona State comes to town and two days later on Sunday, January 29, Arizona takes on the Bruins.

This article originally appeared on