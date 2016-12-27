UCLA Football Still Has Not Hired An Offensive Coordinator

There is still no news about a new offensive coordinator for the UCLA Football team… four weeks after they fired their last one.

It is not a shocking headline or breaking news, but the fact that the UCLA Football team has not hired an offensive coordinator is now troubling.

With so many programs around the country already filling positions for vacant coordinator and head coaching spots, it is a bit concerning that UCLA Football Head Coach Jim Mora has not named someone to his vacant and very important OC position.

After going 4-8 in 2016 which saw horrendous offensive line production and a season-ending injury to Josh Rosen, the offense is not in great shape going forward. They are in even worse shape as they currently do not have anyone leading that side of the ball.

So what is Jim Mora waiting for?

It is understandable that he does not want to make another bad decision and is taking his time in trying to find the perfect coordinator, but with a plethora of schools already making hires leads us to believe that not everything is going well for Mora in his search. Hopefully I am wrong.

It has been said that Mora could be waiting for the results of bowl season to make the hire, but we are getting into the part of bowl season where the upper echelon of FBS teams are playing.

Does Mora really think he can land a coach from a team playing in the College Football Playoffs, New Year’s Eve Six Bowls or even the tier just below that?

If a coach is at a school that is already having a lot of success, why would they want to come to UCLA? Aside from the location, recruiting advantages and the return of Josh Rosen, the offensive is a bit of a mess right now.

So hopefully Mora has something up his sleeve or is zeroing in on a coach that can and will change things around in 2017. Our hope is that it is not another situation like Rick Neuheisel hiring Joe Tresey for a doomed final year of the former Bruin QB’s coaching tenure.

