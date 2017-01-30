UCLA Football Recruiting: Recruits Share Their Offical Visits Via Twitter

There were several official visits with the UCLA Football team this past weekend and several recruits showed off the love the Bruins gave them.

It is two days until National Signing Day and this past weekend the UCLA Football team had their final push with official visits to try and reel in a few top prospects.

Between Westwood and Pasadena, the Bruins were showing several recruits what it would be like if they were Bruins.

Check out what several prospects did on their visits with the Bruins and coaches.

This is the 5-star running back who is verbally committed to USC but officially visited #UCLA this weekend. https://t.co/diTVgf8NuO — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) January 30, 2017

Thankful for this man right here. This OV was memorable and im glad he could experience my last recruiting trip w/ me. pic.twitter.com/HBLHffhQUF — Connor Wedington (@ConnorWedington) January 29, 2017

Ballin In Blue Strikin For Gold #ACTIVITY pic.twitter.com/jVdzzrKwcq — Jay Shaw (@js5_era) January 28, 2017

Received an Offer from UCLA pic.twitter.com/0FRdfJlMLu — Ty Jones (@TyJones206) January 27, 2017

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro three-star offensive guard Sean Seawards recaps his official visit to #UCLA: https://t.co/2AhlFZPD2w — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) January 30, 2017

Stay with Go Joe Bruin as we bring you the latest information about UCLA Football Recruiting all the way up to National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 1.

This article originally appeared on