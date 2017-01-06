UCLA Football Recruiting: Rahyme Johnson, Martin Andrus Commit to UCLA

The UCLA Football team got two big commitments from 4-star LB Rahyme Johnson and DT Martin Andrus via hilarious Bleacher Report video.

The UCLA Football team got some much needed good news on the recruiting front as not just one player committed to the Bruins today, but two.

Linebacker Rahyme Johnson (Salesian HS/Los Angeles, CA) and defensive tackle Martin Andrus (Los Angeles HS/Los Angeles, CA) have pledged to play for the Bruins for 2017.

And the way they did it is hilarious.

Do you remember the movie Old School with Vince Vaughn and Will Ferrell? Well Johnson and Andrus will now have it embedded in their minds forever as they remade the recruiting seen from the movie, specifically for their announcement.

Check it out here:



Johnson is a stout linebacker that has great field vision, strength and great hands on top of everything else. In his senior season he had 90 tackles, seven sacks and one interception. His commitment adds some depth to a Bruin linebacking corps that will be thin next season.

Andrus comes in with an already impressive group of four defensive linemen, which includes 5-star DE Jaelan Phillips who also starred in he Bleacher Report video with another UCLA commit, CB Jaylan Shaw.

Andrus is a beastly character that can either push through offensive lines or simply runs around them. His athleticism will help bring some depth and talent to the Bruins’ defensive front which loses two key veterans, Takkarist McKinley and Eddie Vanderdoes.

Both players add to the Bruins’ defense which was the saving grace of the team last year. With the addition of Johnson and Andrus, the Bruin D should continue to be good for a quite a while.

Welcome to Westwood, Rahyme and Martin! Go Bruins!

