UCLA Football Recruiting: Prospects Sign Their National Letter of Intents on National Signing Day
It is National Signing Day and the UCLA Football team will be receiving NLIs from recruits all day. We take a look at who is now a confirmed Bruin.
It is here! National Signing Day! It is the first day that high school football recruits can send in their national letter of intent to their program of their choice.
For the UCLA Football team, they have already received a handful and are waiting for more.
Here is a look at the players that are already in the system and can now call themselves Bruins:
#4sUp for the #1 Defensive End in the nation, @JJPhillips15!#TheBLUEPRINT #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/W30S8P0rNf
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
Welcome to the Bruin family @ZacharySweeney6!#GoBruins #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/1J7cTexIMQ
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
From TX ✈️ CA. Welcome to Westwood, @StephanZabie79. #NSD17 #TheBLUEPRINT pic.twitter.com/oSTSdSz1Ob
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
#4sUp for early enrollee DB @ProwayDarnay. #NSD17 #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/ZTLYqhD4VF
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
From Roseville, CA: Welcome early enrollee @Jimmy_Jaggers!#NSD17 #4sUp pic.twitter.com/gtqgMwdN7C
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
Signed 🖊
OL @JaxWacaser is a Bruin! #NSD17 #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/SvvkkOqgRQ
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
Welcome to Westwood, @KananRay! #NSD17 #TheBLUEPRINT pic.twitter.com/iE2OfZhetD
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
#4sUp @Rahyme_Johnson is coming to Westwood! #NSD17 #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/wF5FChFSCb
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
He’s a Bruin! Welcome to the family @Quentin_Lake. #NSD17 #TheBLUEPRINT pic.twitter.com/BB4MCIpj1l
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
#4sUp @ElijahGatess is coming to UCLA! #NSD17 #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/qPpMPpFCYR
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
#4sUp for early enrollee @AustinBurton_12!#NSD17 #TheBLUEPRINT pic.twitter.com/2gNEwKQigf
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
Welcome to the Bruin family @js5_era!#NSD17 #TheBLUEPRINT pic.twitter.com/JX73SAJGFA
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
Signed 🖊
DL @Martin_A__ is a Bruin. #NSD17 #4sUp pic.twitter.com/99PGdJIiFg
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 1, 2017
We will update this page throughout National Signing Day, so be sure to check back for any updates. Also, bookmark our UCLA Football Recruiting page for the latest information on National Signing Day.
