UCLA Football Recruiting: OL Sean Seawards Commits to UCLA

The UCLA Football team got a big commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Sean Seawards, bringing their offensive line commitments to four.

After losing a lineman last week, the UCLA Football team quickly compensated for the loss with another offensive lineman committing to the Bruins earlier today.

On the eve of National Signing Day, OG Sean Seawards (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, AZ) has given his pledge to play for the Bruins in 2017.

Seawards is the fourth O-lineman to commit to UCLA and the second from Saguaro. His high school teammate Jax Wacaser had committed to the Bruins back on January 11, so that will be good for consistency.

The other two linemen that are heading to Westwood are 3-star center Kanan Ray and tackle Zack Sweeney. According to Scout.com, Seawards is 92nd ranked guard in the nation and 3rd in the state of Arizona.

Seawards is a large human being and physically dominating. At 6’3″, 315 lbs, he often towered over his opposition. His size makes it hard for defensive linemen to get around, if they can get around him.

Seawards can easily lock up a rush or follow through with a block and has no problem putting defenders flat on their backs. He also has good side-to-side movement and can easily be pulled to the opposite side of the line to pick up his assignments.

He is also pretty quick for a player of his size and will make a great addition to the depth of the Bruin O-line.



Welcome to Westwood, Sean!

