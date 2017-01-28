UCLA Football Recruiting: Official Visits This Weekend

For the last weekend before National Signing Day, the UCLA Football team will be hosting several recruits on their official visits. Here is who is in town…

The UCLA Football team has one last chance to impress a few prospects in hope they eventually end up in Westwood.

The Bruins have picked things up in recruiting since the beginning of January as they have landed nine commitments. Hopefully the Bruins can continue their success and convince these players that they would look best in blue and gold.

UCLA will be primarily hosting a trio of running backs this weekend, two of which are committed to other schools. They also have an offensive lineman in town as well as a receiver making a surprise visit.

Stephan Carr (Summit HS/Fontana, CA), 6’0″, 200 lbs., is a 5-star back that is currently committed to USC, though it’s not good for the Trojans that UCLA gets last crack at him, this may be already a done deal for USC. Unless new RB Coach DeShaun Foster can truly convince Carr that Westwood is the place for him, he might be in a cardinal and yellow next year.

CJ Verdell (Mater Dei HS/Chula Vista, CA), 5’9″, 195 lbs., might be a bit easier to flip, though he has a lot of options in front of him. Currently he is committed to Oregon, but is said to be favoring Nebraska. He recently took a trip to Utah to check out their program and is now in Westwood taking in what the Bruins can offer him.

Connor Weddington (Sumner Senior HS/Sumner, WA), 6’1″, 193 lbs., is another player UCLA has been on for a long time. Though there has been a good relationship, Weddington could opt for Stanford.

Sean Seawards (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, AZ), 6’3″, 315 lbs., is key prospect for several reasons. Though he gave a soft verbal to Boise State, Seaward has given consideration to the Bruins. If he flips, this will be a big pick up because UCLA only has three offensive linemen committed, one of which is high school teammate Jax Wacaser. That would be an interesting package.

Bruin Report Online had tweeted out this morning that UCLA has a surprise visitor added to the weekend. 4-star wide receiver Ty Jones (Provo HS/Provo, UT), 6’4″, 200 lbs., a Washington commit, is also in Westwood this weekend. He received an offer from the Bruins on Friday.

We will have updates throughout the weekend and onto National Signing Day, which is this Wednesday, February 1. Bookmark our UCLA Football Recruiting page to get the latest information.

