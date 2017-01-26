UCLA Football Recruiting: Jaxson Kirkland Decommits From Bruins

After a hot start in January, the UCLA Football team lost their first commit of the month as OL Jaxson Kirkland has decommitted less than a week from National Signing Day.

Part of the risks of recruiting is losing a commitment to another school. It is all part of the game… one UCLA Football is all too familiar with.

Today, the Bruins lost another recruit as 3-star offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland (Jesuit HS/Portland, OR) has opened up his recruiting and decommitted from the Bruins.

Kirkland has been getting a lot of attention from a few schools in the Pacific Northwest in recent weeks. The Oregon native has recently garnered the attention of Washington, Washington State and Oregon and may be looking to commit to one of these schools.

The Bruins had been on Kirkland since last summer. The 6’7″, 305 lbs. tackle had committed to the Bruins last August.

With Kirkland moving on from UCLA, the Bruins are now left with only three offensive linemen committed to the 2017 class: C Kanan Ray, OT Jax Wacaser and OG Zack Sweeney, all of whom are rated 3-stars by Scout.com.

Though UCLA has been on the upswing in recruiting — they have had 9 commitments in January, two OLs — the loss of Kirkland is huge, no pun intended. Not only do the Bruins lose out on a large athlete with a lot of potential, but they take another step back in regards to depth.

The Bruins are looking at a few other options on the line. Stephan Zabié, Sean Seawards and Tramonda Moore are three players that Scout has on the Bruins’ radar.

