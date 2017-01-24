UCLA Football Recruiting: Bruins Shoot Up In Class Rankings

After an up-and-down start in recruiting, the UCLA football team has turned up the heat in January and has lifted them in the Rivals class rankings.

The UCLA football team is seeing a major upswing in recruiting. January has become a very strong month for them as they have already received commitments from seven players since the beginning of the year.

The Bruins have done a complete 180 compared to how they started this 2017 cycle. In the last year, UCLA has got commitments from several talented players, and unfortunately, some of those decommitted. In all, 9 players have decommitted from the Bruins in this recruiting cycle, though Rahyme Johnson recently recommitted.

In the middle of December, recruiting wasn’t exactly red hot. Rivals released their recruiting class ranking and the Bruins were #47 on the list. Currently, Rivals has UCLA football ranked 16th.

A lot of this has to do with how recruiting has picked up in the last three weeks. It seems that since head coach Jim Mora hired new Offensive Coordinator Jedd Fisch, recruiting on the offensive side has gone into high gear.

As for defensive recruiting, it has been consistent and plentiful in this cycle. UCLA currently has 10 defensive players committed to the 2017 class. Two of those are five star cornerback Darnay Holmes and defensive and Jaelan Phillips.

According RIvals’ rankings, UCLA has two 5-stars, five 4-stars and 9 3-star commits. The Bruins are now second in recruiting, only behind USC in the Pac-12, who is 11th in the Rivals class rankings.

Other Pac-12 schools in the Top 50 are: #20 Stanford, #26 Washington, #28 Arizona, #29 Colorado and #37 Oregon.

