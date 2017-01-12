UCLA Football Recruiting: Bruins Land a Commitment in Offensive Tackle Jax Wacaser

The UCLA Football team got a boost on their front line as 3-star tackle Jax Wacaser has committed to the Bruins for 2017, giving them their third offensive line commit.

The UCLA coaching staff landed it’s fourteenth pledge in the 2017 recruiting class Wednesday morning from Saguaro (Ariz.) offensive tackle Jax Wacaser.

The newest Bruin commit had also received offers from schools such as Utah, Cal, Oregon, Arizona, and Washington State among others throughout his recruitment.

Wacaser, an offensive tackle, fulfils a big need for the Bruins on the depth chart. The Saguaro offensive lineman joins Kanan Ray and Jaxson Kirkland in this unit for UCLA in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

Just received my 18th scholarship offer, from The University of California Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/VmnFMwAo0O — Jax Wacaser (@JaxWacaser) November 8, 2016

Wacaser landed a full scholarship offer from the Bruins about two months prior to his commitment. He announced the news Wednesday morning.

Jax Wacaser, in fact, has yet to make it out to Westwood for an official visit. However, his relationships with the coaches on the UCLA staff are what sealed the deal for the Saguaro standout lineman. The Bruins took the trip out to Scottsdale to visit Wacaser for an in-home visit.

He has the potential to make a big impact for the Bruins down the road. First, he needs to put on a little more weight to add to his big frame.

Wacaser currently stands at 6’5″/260. His goal is to add more body weight and reach around 290-300 pounds.

The former Arizona prep star moves well and combines that skill with power and strength. Expect to see him playing a big role protecting UCLA’s next quarterback.

