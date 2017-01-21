UCLA Football Recruiting: Bruins Land 4th O-Lineman, 3-Star Zack Sweeney

The UCLA Football team received another offensive line commitment as 3-star OG Zack Sweeney became the Bruins’ 17th player to give his pledge to the 2017 class.

With the coaching staff solidified, recruiting seems to have picked for the UCLA Football team who received their fourth commitment in the last week and their eighth since the start of January as Zack Sweeney (St. Thomas Aquinas/Fort Lauderdale, FL) announced on his official visit that he will be playing ball for the Bruins next season.

Sweeney is the fourth offensive linemen to commit to the Bruins, as that will help with depth which is a bit of an issue for UCLA.

The Bruins other O-line commits are all 3-star rated (by Scout.com): C Kanan Ray, OT Jaxson Kirkland and OT Jax Wacaser.

I would like to announce that I am officially committed to THE University of California Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/PtufktOpFE — SWEENDAWG™ (@ZacharySweeney6) January 22, 2017

The 6’3″, 260 lbs. Sweeney is the 59th overall guard in the nation and the 7th ranked in his home state of Florida.

Sweeney is quite athletic for an interior lineman, which helps him move around the line of scrimmage and pick up his assignments. Even after a play breaks down, he can get in position to make a block and create lanes for running backs to run through.

He is also quite strong and can push defenders around. Add in his agility and he can potentially develop into an effective interior lineman.



Welcome to Westwood, Zack!

