UCLA Football Recruiting: Bruin Prospects to Announce on ESPNU

ESPN has released the National Signing Day announcement times for several recruits, including a few that are considering playing for UCLA Football.

The UCLA Football team has two prospects that will announce their college decisions on ESPNU’s National Signing Day Special, this Wednesday, February 1, starting at 5:00 a.m. PT.

The Bruins could start the day off on a strong note as LB Levi Jones and OT Stephan Zabié will be the first two prospects of the day to announce their decisions. Both should announce shortly after the start of the special at Westlake High School in Austin, TX.

According to ESPN, Jones is the 65th overall recruit in the nation and the #4 player at his position. The 4-star outside linebacker will be deciding between UCLA, USC, Florida State, Texas A&M and Florida.

Zabié is ESPN’s 207th overall ranked recruit and the 24th best player at his position. Though ESPN only lists Oklahoma, USC and Texas as possible landing spots, Scout.com also has UCLA, Texas A&M, Baylor, Ole Miss and Florida as other suitors.

For the full schedule of ESPNU’s National Signing Day announcements, click HERE.

The UCLA Football team has had an up and down 2017 recruiting cycle. Aside from an unprecedented amount of recommitments, the Bruins have kicked it into high gear in the last month. The Bruins coaches have been able to locked down nine commitments which has boosted their overall class rankings.

Hopefully the Bruin coaches have made enough of an impression to bring in these top players as well as a few others and really finish strong.

