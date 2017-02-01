UCLA Football Recruiting: 4-Star OT Stephan Zabie Commits to UCLA

The UCLA Football team got a surprise commitment this morning in the form of their fifth offensive linemen as Stephan Zabié has committed to the Bruins.

The UCLA Football team has really picked up their efforts in recruiting since the start of January and that continued today as the Bruins got another big commitment.

Stephan Zabié (Westlake HS/Austin, TX) has opted for the UCLA hat and is heading to Westwood to play his college ball.

Zabié had chosen the Bruins over Ole Miss and Texas, a spot many thought he was a lock for.

He is the fifth offensive linemen to commit to the Bruins and the second in as many days. Currently, the Bruins hold commitments from 3-star OLs Kanan Ray, Zack Sweeney, Jax Wacaser and Sean Seawards.

What was once an area of concern has now turned out to be a solid class for this position group.

The Zabié commitment is especially good for depth at the tackle position, especially after three-year starter Conor McDermott has graduated after holding things down on the weak side in that time.

Zabié is a very versatile lineman that can play on both sides of the line. His 6’5″, 290 lbs. frame gives him size on the line, but is also very agile.

He has an easy time locking in on his assignment and does not back down on first contact when blocking. With some development, he could be a solid backup for UCLA, hopefully sooner than later.



Welcome to Westwood, Stephan!

This article originally appeared on