UCLA Football Recruiting: 2019 DB Chris Steele Commits to UCLA

The UCLA Football team landed their first commitment of the 2019 class as defensive back Chris Steele has decided to play for the Bruins.

The coaching staff of the UCLA Football team received big news Monday afternoon just days before National Signing Day. However, the news came from 2019 prospect Chris Steele.

Bellflower (Calif.)/St. John Bosco defensive back Chris Steele received an offer from Coach Demetrice Martin and the UCLA coaching staff back in early December.

Steele wasted no time in his recruitment to announce where he intends to play his four years of college football. The rising So-Cal junior broke the big news via Twitter Monday afternoon.

This one is special. I am beyond blessed to have received my 6th offer from UCLA!! #GoBruins #8clap 🐻💙💛 pic.twitter.com/jKahTnw8XS — Chris Steele (@KinggChris7) December 7, 2016

Monday’s commitment becomes the first pledge for the Bruins in the 2019 class.

“Ever since I was nine years old, that’s where I wanted to go,” Steele stated regarding UCLA. “I have always wanted to be a Bruin.”

Steele has the ability to make an impact at safety or cornerback at the next level. However, Steele is primarily focused on getting bigger and faster.

The Bruins beat out a number of schools including USC, BYU, Arizona, and Nebraska to land a commitment in one of the nation’s top 2019 prospects.

This article originally appeared on