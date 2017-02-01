UCLA Football Recruiting: 2017 National Signing Day Recap

Go Joe Bruin takes a look at the 2017 recruiting class for the UCLA Football team after a successful National Signing Day.

What looked to be a slow start for the UCLA Football team on the recruiting trail, turned out to be a strong finish for the Bruins.

UCLA finished National Signing Day with a Top 20 recruiting class, and even though many would say it is not as potent as previous seasons, it actually has turned out to be a very talented and deep class.

So let us take a look at who UCLA is bringing to Westwood in our National Signing Day Recap.

UCLA Football Recruits – Offense

Kanan Ray, Offensive Guard, Sierra Canyon HS/Chatsworth, CA

Committed: 3/4/16

Kanan Ray played an integral part in UCLA’s 2017 recruiting class. Not only was he the longest lasting commit, he also helped build the foundation for the class, helping bring in the likes of Jaelan Phillips, Darnay Holmes, and Greg Rogers. The Sierra Canyon standout brings forward big size, tremendous technique, and a hard work ethic. Expect him to compete for a starting job this fall.

Jimmy Jaggers, Tight End, Roseville HS/Roseville, CA

Committed: 8/14/16

The Bruins beat out a number of Power 5 universities to land in-state tight end Jimmy Jaggers. Jaggers brings exceptional size and ball skills to a position of uncertainty on the depth chart.

Austin Burton, Quarterback, West Orange HS/Winter Garden, FL

Committed: 8/22/16

Burton camped with the Bruins last summer. He made a big statement with his performance and landed an offer just weeks later. The former Boston College commit wasted no time announcing his pledge to the Bruins, committing before the end of the summer.

Jax Wacaser, Offensive Tackle, Saguaro HS, Scottsdale, AZ

Committed: 1/11/17

UCLA continued it’s success in the state of Arizona landing Saguaro offensive guard Jax Wacaser on January 11. With the o-line depth being a major concern, expect Wacaser to compete for a starting job this fall.

Moses Robinson-Carr, Tight End, Antelope Valley HS/Lancaster, CA

Committed: 1/15/17

After the firing of head coach Mark Helfrich, Robinson-Carr reopened his recruitment, decommitting from the Oregon Ducks. UCLA, a constant contender in his recruitment before his early pledge to the Ducks, jumped back into the race for the Antelope Valley star following his split with the Ducks. Robinson-Carr committed to UCLA shortly after officially visiting Westwood, adding more depth to the tight end unit.

Zach Sweeney, Offensive Guard, St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Committed: 1/21/17

The Bruins snagged a big lineman just days before Signing Day in Zach Sweeney out of national high school football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

Sean Seawards, Offensive Guard, Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, AZ

Committed: 1/31/17

The Bruins flipped Seawards from Boise State and survived a late push from the hometown Arizona State Sun Devils to land a much needed commitment in the sleeper Saguaro offensive guard prospect.

Stephan Zabié, Offensive Tackle, Westlake HS/Austin, TX

Committed: 2/1/17

UCLA kicked off Signing Day landing Westlake offensive tackle Stephan Zabie. The Bruins beat out the in-state Texas Longhorns. Zabie’s pledge to the Bruins adds more cushion to the offensive line depth chart.

UCLA Football Recruits – Defense

Jaelan Phillips, Defensive End, Redlands East ValleyHS /Redlands, CA

Committed: 4/14/16

The UCLA coaching staff closed out the spring of 2016 with a commitment from the nation’s top defensive end Jaelan Phillips. Phillips posses a rare combination of freak size and athleticism. The nation’s #2 overall player (247Sports) has the potential to start as a true freshman, replacing future first-round pick Takkarist McKinley.

Jaylan Shaw, Defensive Back, Centennial HS/Corona, CA

Committed: 8/3/16

Shaw landed an offer over the summer after camping with the Bruins in June. His performance caught the eyes of Coach Martin. Afterwards, Shaw instantly became a priority for the UCLA coaching staff in the 2017 recruiting cycle. The Bruins eventually locked him up before in early August, landing one of the nation’s most tenacious defenders.

Quentin Lake, Defensive Back, Mater Dei HS/Santa Ana, CA

Committed: 8/16/16

Quentin Lake followed in the footsteps of his father, former UCLA great Carnell Lake, announcing his pledge to the Bruins this past summer.

Greg Rogers, Defensive Tackle, Arbor View HS/Las Vegas, NV

Committed: 11/21/16

Getting Rogers was huge for UCLA and he is expected to come in and complete for a spot right away. He has good tools and can be a Kenny Clark type of player with development.

Darnay Holmes, Defensive Back, Calabasas HS/Calabasas, CA

Committed:1/7/17

UCLA landed their biggest pledge of the 2017 class at the Army All-American Game in early January, locking up the nation’s top cornerback Darnay Holmes. UCLA was the long-time leader for the Calabasas standout and eventually beat out Ohio State, USC, and Michigan to land a commitment in Holmes. Darnay Holmes has the ability to make a massive impact at receiver, cornerback, and on special teams.

Martin Andrus, Defensive Tackle, Los Angeles Senior HS/ Los Angeles, CA

Committed: 1/16/17

Martin Andrus adds depth to a defensive line unit plagued by recent departures to the NFL. Andrus has an excellent motor to go along with great size that will project well in the future in UCLA’s defensive scheme.

Rahyme Johnson, Linebacker, Salesian HS/Los Angeles, CA

Committed: 1/16/17

Johnson was initially the first recruit to commit to UCLA in the 2017 class. However, the Salesian star linebacker decommitted in the spring of 2016 to reevaluate his decision. Coach White stayed on Johnson constantly and landed his commitment again in January via Bleacher Report video with former teammate Martin Andrus.

Morrell Osling, Cornerback, Antelope Valley HS/Lancaster, CA

Committed: 1/18/17

Just days following his high school teammate’s commitment, Morrell Osling decided to flip from Colorado to UCLA to join Robinson-Carr in Westwood.

Odua Isibor, Defensive End, St. Mary’s HS/Phoenix, AA

Committed: 1/18/17

The Bruins landed a pledge from one of the top players in Arizona just two weeks before signing day beating out schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, Yale, and Colorado

Elijah Gates, Defensive Back, Buena Park HS/Buena Park, CA

Committed: 1/23/17

After a long, hard fought battle with the Oregon Ducks, the Bruins landed a pledge from one of the nation’s premier defensive backs in Buena Park HS Elijah Gates. Gates will have the opportunity to compete for playing time as a true freshman as Fabian Moreau heads to the NFL.

Welcome to Westwood, one and all!

