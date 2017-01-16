UCLA Football: Jim Mora Comments on Adrian Klemm

A day after UCLA Football parted ways with Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm, Head Coach Jim Mora released a statement.

On Sunday, the UCLA Football team and Adrian Klemm had decided to go their separate ways.

After an unproductive season on the offensive line, the Bruins needed to go on a direction that would be better suited for the team.

UCLA had one of their worst rushing seasons in history as they were second to last in total rushing yards per game in all of the FBS with 84.3. Because of that, the Bruins found it necessary to make a change with in-coming Offensive Coordinator Jedd Fisch who is now taking over.

Other factors possibly led to his termination was the fact that Klemm was hit with a show cause for recruiting violations last year. That had affected his ability to recruit, which has suffered in the last two season.

Last week, UCLA had gotten only their third OL commit for 2017, this being three weeks away from National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 1.

Her is a statement from Mora taken from Bruin Report Online, “Adrian is a friend, which makes change difficult sometimes. But right now, this is what is in the best interest of the program. I know Adrian will be successful in all his future endeavors.” Mora goes on to thank Klemm for his hard work and is sure he will get a job in no time.

#UCLA head coach comments about the firing of OL coach Adrian Klemm: https://t.co/AflHpPHAAY — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) January 16, 2017

The Bruins now look to fill the spot left by Klemm, though no news has come out if there will be an external hire or if the Bruins will promote from within.

