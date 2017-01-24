UCLA Football: Is Fabian Moreau a First Rounder?

UCLA Football alum cornerback Fabian Moreau impressed at the East-West Shrine Game. Many now speculate he could be a first rounder in the NFL Draft.

During last year’s draft, UCLA Football was represented well as NFL teams drafted a total of 8 Bruins. Of course that draft did not happen without some good ol’ UCLA controversy.

Linebacker and overall talent Myles Jack was expected to go early in the first round of the draft. But due to an announcement he made before the draft started regarding the status of his knee, Jack’s draft stock fell to the second round.

To everyone’s surprise though, UCLA Football still had a player drafted in the first round as defensive lineman Kenny Clark was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 27th pick. Clark was predicted to go in the second round at the earliest.

This year there is no denying that defensive end Takkarist McKinley is very likely a first rounder. He will possibly go late in the first round, but unless he discloses some injury before the draft clock starts running, McKinley should be a lock as a first round pick.

What not many expected though was to hear that UCLA Football might be actually producing two first rounders this year. After playing in the East-West Shrine Game, cornerback Fabian Moreau impressed more than a few analysts who found Moreau to be clear NFL talent and worthy of a first round pick.

Best player at last week’s @Shrine_Game practices: UCLA CB Fabian Moreau. Good get. Top-end prospect. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 23, 2017

Moreau’s recent achievements are even more impressive when considering he was noticed while at the East-West Shrine Game and not the Senior Bowl, where college football best players tend to go. As a point of reference, Eddie Vanderdoes, Conor McDermott, and McKinley were all invited to the Senior Bowl.

But Moreau’s hype isn’t at all surprising to any UCLA fan. The Florida native won a starting spot on defense by his sophomore year. He finished the 2016 season leading the team with 10 pass defenses, and he recorded two interceptions and 32 tackles.

The biggest dark mark on Moreau’s resume is the fact that he spent most of the 2015 season sidelined with injury. Also, although he defends passes very well, he gets very little interceptions. Notwithstanding the cons, Moreau has already gotten into a good path of convincing NFL staff that his absence in the 2015 season is a thing of the past and he’s ready to play ball.

If the excitement for Moreau continues into the draft, UCLA Football could have two players selected in the first round this year. This would be really beneficial to a program still seeking to show it is worthy of nationwide buzz. The last time two UCLA players were selected in the first round was in 1981.

