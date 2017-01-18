UCLA Football Flips Colorado Commit Morrell Osling

The UCLA Football tam got their second commitment of the day on Wednesday as 3-star cornerback Morrell Osling has flipped from Colorado to the Bruins.

The Bruins coaching staff continued their annual January hot-streak Wednesday morning, landing a commitment from 2017 Antelope Valley (Lancaster, Calif.) athlete Morrell Osling.

Osling committed to Colorado back on the 24th of July. Many questioned how solid his verbal commitment to the Buffaloes was once the Bruins offered the two-way athlete this past December.

Earlier this week, the Bruins received a pledge from Osling’s teammate, Moses Robinson-Carr. The two of them officially visited Westwood together last weekend.

Blessed to have Received an Offer From UCLA #8Clap 🐻 pic.twitter.com/xlwwVPMJW7 — MoE (@M_Osling) December 14, 2016

Last weekend’s official visit left a big impression on both of the senior Antelope Valley standouts.

In fact, Osling was completely blown away on his visit. He stated in an interview with scout.com that he “knew he belonged there” once he arrived on campus.

Osling primarily played quarterback throughout his high school career. However, Coach Demetrice Martin was intrigued by his skillset at cornerback.

Martin plans to use Osling at defensive back in UCLA’s defense. This is what UCLA’s defensive backs coach tweeted out moments after discovering the news of flipping the commitment of Morrell Osling:

The Bruins currently stand at fifteen verbal commitments this cycle with just two weeks left until National Signing Day.

