UCLA Football: Bruins to Hire Michigan’s Jedd Fisch as Offensive Coordinator

The UCLA Football team appears to have their newest offensive coordinator as they look to hire Jedd Fisch, Michigan’s passing game coordinator.

It’s been a month since the UCLA Football team relieved Kennedy Polamalu of his duties as offensive coordinator. Well it looks like the wait is over for a new OC.

It has been reported that Head Coach Jim Mora has locked in on Michigan’s passing game coordinator Jedd Fisch. Fisch also held the roles of quarterbacks and receivers coach.

This past season, the Michigan Wolverines had the best scoring offense in the Big Ten Conference with 40.8 points per game. Michigan was also second in their conference in total offense behind College Football Playoff semi-finalist Ohio State with 439.3 yards per game.

UCLA announces new offensive coordinator: Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch, who served as QB coach, WR coach + passing game coordinator for UM. — Matt Cummings (@mbcummings15) January 2, 2017

The interesting stats come from the passing and rushing totals. The Wolverines averaged more yards on the ground (223.3 ypg) than through the air (216.1 ypg).

So does that mean Fisch is going to keep UCLA in a power football frame of mind, or will he keep the Bruins as pass-heavy team? That remains to be seen.

Right now the UC Regents are going over the hire and salary for Fisch, so it is not yet finalized, but should be completed in the next few days.

With Fisch getting the job, we will see if he makes any changes to the offensive coaching staff. One position he does have to hire for is running backs coach, which was previously held by Polamalu. Beyond that, he also needs to determine what to do with his offensive line and running game, which should all be figured out with the implementation of his offensive style.

