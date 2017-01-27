UCLA Football: Bruins in Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI will take place February 5th, and if you are wondering which team to root for, root for the team with a Bruin!

The two NFL teams that will be battling for Super Bowl LI have been decided, and with them, the colleges that get bragging rights for sending the most players to the big game.

The honor this year is split three ways among Alabama, Rutgers, and Stanford with 5 players each. UCLA Football is truly not that far behind, sending a total of 2 players to the big game.

And if you’re thinking 2 players is not that much, then I should note that UCLA ranked ahead of, among other teams, Cal, Colorado, Louisville, Notre Dame, and . . . *drum roll* . . . USC.

On the New England Patriots side, the Bruins will be represented by wide receiver Matthew Slater. Slater was drafted by New England in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. The Pats must see something special in Slater to have kept around this long.

Although listed as a wide receiver, Slater’s biggest contribution to New England is in special teams. He led the team in special teams tackles for three straight seasons between 2010-2012, and he was named to six Pro Bowls from 2011 to 2016 as a special teams player.

Devin Fuller is the second player that will be representing UCLA Football, albeit he will only do so in name. Fuller, drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the seventh round of last year’s draft, showed a lot of promise during the pre-season.

Unfortunately for Fuller and UCLA fans everywhere, the rookie was placed in injury reserve due to a shoulder injury before the regular season started. Despite his inability to play this season, Fuller definitely impressed many and will certainly get a chance to play next year (barring further injury).

Even though he’s not technically playing, Fuller is still part of the Falcons and could potentially call himself a Super Bowl champion if Atlanta wins. After all, this is a team sport, right?

As a bonus, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has been selected to play in the 2017 Pro Bowl this coming Sunday. Barr will be replacing Atlanta’s Vic Beasley’s spot. Barr will likely be the only player representing UCLA Football in the Pro Bowl this year. Slater was selected to play, but he was replaced since he will be playing in the Super Bowl.

No matter which team your rooting for, you will have at least three Bruins to root for in the next two Sundays.

This article originally appeared on