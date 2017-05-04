UCF gives coach Scott Frost extension, $300,000 raise

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) University of Central Florida has given football coach Scott Frost a one-year contract extension.

The school announced Thursday that Frost’s original contract will now run through the 2021 season and will include a $300,000 annual raise. The American Athletic Conference coach now earns $2 million per year after one season on the job. The Knights were 6-7 in Frost’s first season and made and played in the AutoNation Cure Bowl.

Frost, the former offensive coordinator of the Oregon Ducks who replaced George O’Leary at UCF, took over a program that was coming off a 0-12 season. Frost was hired on Nov. 29, 2015, and the six-game turnaround last season was the fourth largest by a winless program in 20 years.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25