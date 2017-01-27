Tyjuan Garbutt Announces Commitment Decision

Tyjuan Garbutt announced his commitment decision today. After previously decommiting from the Hokies, Garbutt’s commitment came down to Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

6-5, 215 athlete Tyjaun Garbutt announced his commitment to Virginia Tech today. This comes on the heels of Nathan Proctor securing his commitment to the Hokies yesterday.

Garbutt is listed by 247 Sports as a 4-star athlete, 12th overall in the athlete position,and 9th in the state of VA.

Scout.com, on the other hand, lists him as a DE (18th overall in that position). You can also check him out on our recruiting tracker.

Regardless of what position he plays, Garbutt is a freakishly talented athlete, as can be seen by his high school film. In addition, he falls on the long list of important in-state players for Fuente and his staff.

On February 6, 2016, Garbutt announced his decision to commit to Virginia Tech.

However, he decommited later in the process, saying that he needed to re-think his options.

Even in the time since he decommited, Garbutt has said the Hokies have always been on or near the top of his list.

In addition, 247 Sports had 100% of crystal ball predictions sending him to Virginia Tech.

A recruit decommiting and the re-commiting to that same school is somewhat rare.

However, nothing that Fuente has done since arriving has necessarily fallen under the category of “predictable.”

Garbutt has filled up the stat sheet in high school. As a receiver, his 2016-17 season consisted of 26 catches, 554 yards, and 5 TDs.

On the defense side of the ball, Garbutt finished the season with 68 total tackles and 7 sacks. This level of skill, along with his location, are what made him such an important target for the Hokies.

This will certainly not be the last piece of recruiting news for the Hokies. In the next few days leading up to signing day, Virginia Tech has some major recruits making their decisions.

Dazz Newsome and Zion DeBose are set to announce on February 1 and 3, respectively.

Mekhi Becton has not set a date, but is reportedly leaning towards Virginia Tech. You can stay up to date on all of our recruiting news here at our tracker.

