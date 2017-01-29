Two Players to Represent Notre Dame in 2017 NFL Pro Bowl

The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl will feature two of the best Notre Dame players of all-time.

The NFC will be the lucky winners of two former Notre Dame stars, representing the Irish in the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl.

For the third time in his three-year NFL career, former Notre Dame guard and current Dallas Cowboy All-Pro, Zack Martin, will make a Pro Bowl appearance.

As one of the lead men in what many considered the best offensive line in the NFL, Martin has become one of the best O-lineman in the league. During his short three years, the Cowboys have had the best rushing attack in the league twice. Both times with a different running back.

Since Martin was drafted 16th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, the Cowboys have averaged 2,213 rushing yards per season. Throughout the time, Martin has started every game for Dallas.

On the other side of the ball, Harrison Smith will be representing the Irish at safety. Playing in his second Pro Bowl, Smith is coming off one of his best seasons of his five-year career.

Finishing 2016 with 91 tackles and two sacks, Smith led a Vikings’ defense that starter off the year as the best in the NFL. After a bad end to the year, Minnesota turned a 5-0 start into an 8-8 season.

Although it wasn’t the best year for Minnesota, Smith still secured his name as one of the best defensive backs in the league. Following 2016, the former Irish superstar now has 411 tackles in just five years, while only competing in two full 16 game seasons for the Vikings.

These two former Notre Damers will compete in the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, January 29, 2017. For all Pro Bowl viewing information, and to check out the rosters for the AFC and NFC, visit thejetpress.com.

