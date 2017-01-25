Two former Dawgs playing in the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LI will have a nice Georgia flavor to it.

Not only are the Atlanta Falcons going to be in the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history, but the New England Patriots have a pair former Bulldogs on their roster.

#60 David Andrews, Center

In 2014, Andrews was awarded Georgia’s Vince Dooley Most Valuable Player award and was also named to second team All-SEC by the associated press.

After going undrafted in the 2015 NFL draft, The Johns Creek-native was signed by the Patriots as undrafted free agent. After the Patriots’ starting center was injured in the preseason, Andrews was awarded the starting role.

All Andrews did after that was start 11 of the 14 games he played in his rookie season while anchoring the Patriots’ offensive line. Andrews wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl last season despite finishing second in the fan voting among centers.

This season, Andrews started every game of the season on an offense that ranked fifth in the NFL in sacks allowed, fourth in total offense, and seventh in rushing offense.

#19 Malcolm Mitchell, Wide Receiver

After leading Georgia in receptions, yards, and touchdowns as a senior in 2015, Mitchell was drafted in the fourth round (no. 112 overall) by the New England Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft.

After missing the last three game of the preseason with a gruesome elbow injury, Mitchell recovered and started six games for the Patriots this season.

The Valdosta-native finished fifth on the team with 32 receptions, sixth on the team with 401 receiving yards, and tied for third on the team with four touchdowns.

But it wasn’t until week 11 that Mitchell really started to become part of the offense. Mitchell scored his first career touchdown against the 49ers in week 11 and recorded 26 of his 32 receptions from weeks 11 to 16.

While most of Dawgnation will most likely be rooting for the Dirty Birds on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium, they’ll also be pulling for the UGA-alums in the NFL’s biggest game of the season.

