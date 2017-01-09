Twitter reacts to jacked Big 12 referee during National Championship

The National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson was briefly overlooked as Twitter was blown away by the next Ed Hoculi.

If you thought that NFL referee Ed “Guns” Hoculi was in good shape, just wait until you see the referee calling the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Monday’s national title game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers got off to a chippy start, but Twitter was a bit distracted by the head referee. Big 12 referee Mike Defee has clearly been lifting heading into the game, because the dude is pretty jacked.

Don’t believe me? Just look at Defee’s arms. I think we need to get a weightlifting competition going between him and Hoculi as soon as humanly possible.

Yo Ed Hochuli, do you even lift bro? pic.twitter.com/MAAKCyrAjf — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) January 10, 2017

ESPN’s College Football Twitter account is probably right in thinking that this is a dude who more than likely skips leg day, or at least replaces it with more upper body workouts.

when every day is arm day pic.twitter.com/V9i7kACi1l — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

He doesn’t have literal guns, but Defee’s arms are probably scary enough to be considered deadly weapons.

Do not question this ref. He's got guns. pic.twitter.com/DlZjM5IiLL — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 10, 2017

Barstool Auburn asked the same question that everyone was thinking. If it were up to me, I’d be rolling with Defee.

Mike Defee Vs. Ed Hochuli

Who you got? pic.twitter.com/LT5UTxzVbd — Barstool Auburn (@BarstoolAuburn) January 10, 2017

This referee, a gent named Mike Defee, looks like he works out with Ed Hochuli. #MikeGunz — Sam Borden (@SamBorden) January 10, 2017

Jerry Palm from CBS Sports thinks that Defee might secretly be the Incredible Hulk.

Ref Mike Defee taking a break from his role as the Incredible Hulk to referee tonight's game — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) January 10, 2017

It took Twitter a minute to recollect itself after being distracted by the fact that the head referee could probably play in this game. The Crimson Tide and Tigers still had a game to play, however, and Nick Saban’s team was trying to assert their dominance for a perfect season.

