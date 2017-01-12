Twitter reacts as T.J. McConnell shot the game winning basket over Carmello Anthony
The Philadelphia 76ers point guard T.J. McConnell never ceases to amaze fans all over the country and last night was no different.
It’s fun to share our former Wildcat with the world, especially T.J. McConnell.
The always positive and humble Arizona Basketball alumni T.J. McConnell shot over the New York Knicks star Carmello Anthony at the buzzer to win the game. “In all my years of basketball that was my first one,” stated McConnell. The Sixers beat the Knicks 98-97 because T.J. never gave up, he used a spin move he has practiced many times.
Twitter blew up after our beloved T.J. made the game-winning shot against the Knicks after Kristof Porzingas missed terribly on the other end. Making a basket is not what made this play exciting, it was the circumstances and the exhilaration and euphoria displayed post-game.
Sean Miller must be proud of McConnell, shout outs to the team and the fans.
.@TJMcConnell and @JoelEmbiid with @CSNPhilly's @MSullivanFrench after tonight's thriller. pic.twitter.com/nzSPdequq3
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 12, 2017
Twitter and McConnell’s team reacted, you would have thought this was a playoff game, but that happens when you have a young team who desperately needs a win.
Final Stats ⤵
Embiid 21PTS / 14REB
Ilyasova 16PTS / 5AST
Covington 13PTS / 5REB / 4AST
Noel 13PTS / 8REB
McConnell 8PTS / 7AST / GAME WINNER
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 12, 2017
TJ McConell hits the game-winner against the Knicks!https://t.co/W02maWp7Vb
— NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) January 12, 2017
Here it is. @TJMcConnell's winner.
Buckle up. pic.twitter.com/ZVFmD0r8gV
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 12, 2017
(also) mood pic.twitter.com/MPBEdrWBCT
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 12, 2017
This!!!!!! This picture will go down in history… pic.twitter.com/Y7SYkCGMEM
— ZonaZealots Go Cats! (@ZonaZealots) January 12, 2017
This guy wasn’t even supposed to be in the league. T.J. McConnell, man. Respect. https://t.co/wDqleHFpTF
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 12, 2017
Some fans are calling for T.J. to be voted into the NBA All-Stars, which is fun.
SIXERS WIN!!!!
TJ MCCONNELL #NBAVOTE pic.twitter.com/c83FHrC4Wp
— Drew Grahn (@Grahnye_West) January 12, 2017
UofA misses you @TJMcConnell :,-( https://t.co/Iz0MJLIxuU
— muse (@joeknows_6) January 12, 2017
T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/YloGtCu35y
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 12, 2017
BearDown T.J.! We still and will always adore you and cheer you on! You have our NBA All-Star vote!
