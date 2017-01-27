Twitter reactions to Travis Etienne Jr.’s commitment to Clemson

Thursday afternoon, four star running back prospect Travis Etienne Jr. spurned hometown LSU and commitment to the Clemson Tigers. Here’s the best reactions to Etienne’s decision.

Watched highlights of Travis Etienne (@swaggy_t1). Dude cannot be stopped. He fights for extra yards and has great vision. A+ Pickup. pic.twitter.com/9PptOezJp3 — Matt (@MCSK1TTLES) January 27, 2017

Very true, if you haven’t already, do yourself a favor and go watch Etienne’s highlights. While he may be a bigger, more physical back, Travis Etienne Jr. has exceptional speed in the open field.

Travis Etienne made it personal, lol — Jeremiah Jakee’ Gray (@G_PaidInFull08) January 27, 2017

This tweet was in regards to the statement Etienne made when he decided on Clemson. Etienne stated “I’m taking my talents to the real Death Valley” this is a dig at in-state LSU, because they too call their stadium “Death Valley”. There were some in and around the LSU program that took offense to this.

102,321>81,500 — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester22) January 26, 2017

Former LSU player Jacob Hester sent out this tweet following Etienne’s commitment ceremony. Hester pointed out that LSU’s stadium has a much larger capacity than Clemson’s.

Derek Ponamsky, special assistant to head coach Ed Oregon also took to twitter, responding with this image of LSU’s stadium.

It’s safe to say, LSU is licking their chops to play Clemson in the near future. That being said, I don’t think there is any real debate over who reigns supreme at the moment coming off of the 2016 National Championship.

