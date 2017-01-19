Twitter reactions to Marion Hobby’s departure for the NFL

Clemson defensive ends coach Marion Hobby has accepted a job in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Losing Hobby certainly hurts Clemson first and foremost because of his ability to develop dominant defensive lineman, but also because of his prowess on the recruiting trail. Here’s what we saw from the people on twitter.

Let it be known I was Marion Hobby’s last “like” as a Clemson coach. Pretty big deal. — Tiger Talk (@TigerTalkSUR) January 19, 2017

This was most definitely the most positive way to look at Hobby’s departure. All in all, I think Clemson fans are happy for coach Hobby as he’s certainly earned this opportunity.

Marion Hobby from Clemson as DL coach is official? *hour long yeah boi* — Adam B. (@Bealzies) January 18, 2017

Jaguar fans were pretty excited about the news, as they should be, they are getting one of the best defensive line coaches in the country in Marion Hobby.

Impressive list of some NFL players that new #Jaguars DL coach Marion Hobby developed at Clemson:

Beasley

Dodd

Lawson

Branch Solid hiring. — Milind Mishra (@meekmilind) January 17, 2017

We all know the saying, “good things happen to good people”, well in this case good things happened to a good coach.

If Clemson loses DL coach Marion Hobby to the NFL after already losing Dan Brooks, Dabo will have a ton of work to do for Xavier Thomas — Rob Joye ⚾️🚒 (@RobJoye10) January 17, 2017

This fan brings up a very valid point. Marion Hobby is one of the best, if not the best recruiter on this Clemson staff. Xavier Thomas is the number one player in the 2018 recruiting class and a big part of his interest in Clemson was contingent in coach Hobby.

Take a look at what Xavier had to say:

So is it true that Coach Hobby is leaving for the NFL or is it just a rumor ?? Need to know ASAP — Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) January 17, 2017

Thomas then went on to say:

Won’t be posting anything else on my twitter about recruitment period until I make my decision. ✌🏼 — Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) January 19, 2017

Losing coach Marion Hobby has clearly affected Xavier Thomas’ recruitment. Thomas is down to a top two of Clemson and in-state foe, South Carolina. Hopefully losing coach Hobby won’t swing the pendulum to far in South Carolina’s direction.

This article originally appeared on