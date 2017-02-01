Twitter Reaction to Levi Jones Signing Day Announcement For USC

Levi Jones is a Trojan. Following his shirt-swapping announcement picking USC on Signing Day, fellow recruits, coaches and media reacted on social media.

Four-star linebacker Levi Jones surprised plenty of people when he pulled off Florida and Florida State t-shirts to reveal that he chose USC football as his college destination on Signing Day.

Landing Jones is a major victory for the Trojans, who need help at both inside and outside linebacker. The nation’s No. 92 player, per the 247Sports composite, can help them in either spot.

Naturally, Twitter exploded upon Jones’ announcement, with fellow members of USC’s 2017 recruiting class providing the biggest reaction to the news.

Here’s the best of the social media reaction:


Stay tuned for even more action as Signing Day continues, with several more big USC targets on deck to announce.

