Twitter Reaction to Levi Jones Signing Day Announcement For USC

Levi Jones is a Trojan. Following his shirt-swapping announcement picking USC on Signing Day, fellow recruits, coaches and media reacted on social media.

Four-star linebacker Levi Jones surprised plenty of people when he pulled off Florida and Florida State t-shirts to reveal that he chose USC football as his college destination on Signing Day.

Landing Jones is a major victory for the Trojans, who need help at both inside and outside linebacker. The nation’s No. 92 player, per the 247Sports composite, can help them in either spot.

Naturally, Twitter exploded upon Jones’ announcement, with fellow members of USC’s 2017 recruiting class providing the biggest reaction to the news.

Here’s the best of the social media reaction:

Just know we not done yet either lol I had to wake at 5:50 for you @TheViJones ✌🏽️❤️💛 — HUNTER (@hunter_tyb) February 1, 2017

Congrats to my brother for committing to usc✌🏽nobody deserves it more… lets get it @TheViJones #justthestart pic.twitter.com/F2PzCOKGpf — Brett Neilon (@brettn110) February 1, 2017

USC gets its first recruit of the day. Texas LB Levi Jones picks the Trojans. Fairly significant surprise, and a good start for USC. — Zach Helfand (@zhelfand) February 1, 2017

We predicted Levi Jones @TheViJones would be a #Trojan since summer. Something about his personality always screamed L.A. and #USC. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) February 1, 2017

#USC lands LB Levi Jones, who can play inside or outside. Huge get for the Trojans. Never doubted Scott “Zoltar” Schrader for a second. https://t.co/GEcem9I6tD — Adam Maya (@AdamJMaya) February 1, 2017

Two kids from Austin going to the two Los Angeles schools. Just like everyone expects to happen each year… — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) February 1, 2017

Levi Jones commits to Florida! Wait….Florida State! Wait… USC! Jones is a Trojan. #SigningDay pic.twitter.com/RF9dtIWYnO — ESPNU (@ESPNU) February 1, 2017

Four-star LB Levi Jones crushes #Florida and #FSU fans by taking off shirts – heading to #USC #FightOn – loved him at UA game #RivalsNSD — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 1, 2017

Levi Jones said he went back and forth all the way up until midnight last night trying to make his decision before choosing #USC — Connor McGlynn (@cmcglynn48) February 1, 2017

Levi Jones gives a shoutout to @brettn110 and @hunter_tyb for helping recruit him to #USC: — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) February 1, 2017

I thought if #USC landed Levi Jones, they would have a great shot to go 6-6 today on their big targets, set up to really close with a bang — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 1, 2017



Stay tuned for even more action as Signing Day continues, with several more big USC targets on deck to announce.

