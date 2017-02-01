Twitter Reaction to Josh Falo Signing Day Announcement for USC

Four-star tight end Josh Falo announced his commitment to USC football on Signing Day with a Haka, sending Twitter into a flurry of reaction.

USC’s Signing Day victories just keep on coming as highly-rated tight end Josh Falo revealed via a Bleacher Report video that he’s set to become a Trojan.

Falo dropped the video during his lunch break, joining linebacker Levi Jones, offensive tackle Austin Jackson and defensive tackle Levi Jones in committing to USC on Signing Day.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the unique video and the news that the Trojans have added even more to their riches in 2017:

More good news for the Trojans: 4-star TE Josh Falo has committed to USC. — Daily Trojan Sports (@DT_Sports) February 1, 2017

Another USC get. Very successful day, still a few big names remaining. https://t.co/uBFoc6Hhya — Zach Helfand (@zhelfand) February 1, 2017

Four-star tight end Josh Falo picks USC here through “a website that specializes in videos.” https://t.co/2ZiVBbly1P — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) February 1, 2017

#USC pulls in coveted TE Josh Falo, athletic pass catcher, can make plays down the field https://t.co/fvGy6E8oKG — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 1, 2017

Came down #USC and #Oregon for Falo, was close, he filmed two endings for his B/R video Monday night, comfort level at USC put them over top — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 1, 2017

4 for 4! I see some big time TDs in this guys future! #PolyPipeline #F1GH7ON — Marshall Cherrington (@MWCherrington) February 1, 2017

In regards to #USC‘s insane and expected #NSD close, a source told me yesterday to get my popcorn ready. I’ve run out of popcorn. pic.twitter.com/kC36HbrL45 — Blair Angulo (@bangulo) February 1, 2017

Inderkum High’s Josh Falo, an elite high school football star, signs letter of intent to play for USC next year. pic.twitter.com/syhnfMsIOk — Natomas Unified (@NatomasUSD) February 1, 2017

Josh Falo: USC’s 5th top-100 player this year@USC_Athletics: only school to sign 5+ top-100 players in each of the last 12 years. #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/k3xUPtbfK5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 1, 2017

Inderkum’s Josh Falo, Trajon Cotton, Victor Jones, Karmyn Rivera & Ryan Gatoloai-Faupula accept sports scholarships. pic.twitter.com/q2VygQobfE — Natomas Unified (@NatomasUSD) February 1, 2017

USC absolutely loading up with commit from 4* TE Josh Falo. If #Trojans land 5* WR Joseph Lewis & 4* ATH Greg Johnson, will cap a banner day — Sanjay Kirpalani (@SanjayKirpalani) February 1, 2017

Josh Falo is headed to USC. Great fit for both sides. Dominant TE and still growing.

Appreciates his peers/coaches/teachers at Inderkum… pic.twitter.com/QOdR9bwi7p — Joe Davidson (@SacBee_JoeD) February 1, 2017

Falo’s commitment doesn’t end the Signing Day festivities for USC either. The Trojans are waiting on the announcements of receiver Joseph Lewis and athlete Greg Johnson to cap the day.

