Twitter Reaction to Josh Falo Signing Day Announcement for USC

Four-star tight end Josh Falo announced his commitment to USC football on Signing Day with a Haka, sending Twitter into a flurry of reaction.

USC’s Signing Day victories just keep on coming as highly-rated tight end Josh Falo revealed via a Bleacher Report video that he’s set to become a Trojan.

Falo dropped the video during his lunch break, joining linebacker Levi Jones, offensive tackle Austin Jackson and defensive tackle Levi Jones in committing to USC on Signing Day.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the unique video and the news that the Trojans have added even more to their riches in 2017:

Falo’s commitment doesn’t end the Signing Day festivities for USC either. The Trojans are waiting on the announcements of receiver Joseph Lewis and athlete Greg Johnson to cap the day.

More from Reign of Troy

This article originally appeared on