Twitter Reaction to Joseph Lewis, Greg Johnson Signing Day Announcement

USC football closed out the 2017 recruiting class landing Joseph Lewis and Greg Johnson, which had Twitter amazing by the perfect finish.

The Trojans went into the day with a realistic shot at six major targets and they hit on each one.

Five-star receiver Joseph Lewis and four-star athlete Greg Johnson were the final two dominoes to fall, announcing in the afternoon from Hawkins High School.

After landing Levi Jones, Austin Jackson, Jay Tufele and Josh Falo earlier in the day, the USC recruiting haul had coaches, national and local media and fellow recruits raving about the Trojan class.

Here’s the best of the Twitter reaction:

With Lewis and Johnson in the fold, USC’s class is full up. The only question now concerns commit Terrance Lang, who has not sent in a LOI.

