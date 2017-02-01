Twitter Reaction to Joseph Lewis, Greg Johnson Signing Day Announcement

USC football closed out the 2017 recruiting class landing Joseph Lewis and Greg Johnson, which had Twitter amazing by the perfect finish.

The Trojans went into the day with a realistic shot at six major targets and they hit on each one.

Five-star receiver Joseph Lewis and four-star athlete Greg Johnson were the final two dominoes to fall, announcing in the afternoon from Hawkins High School.

After landing Levi Jones, Austin Jackson, Jay Tufele and Josh Falo earlier in the day, the USC recruiting haul had coaches, national and local media and fellow recruits raving about the Trojan class.

Here’s the best of the Twitter reaction:

How our coaches look in the McKay Center when they hear other schools are stopping by Hawkins HS #FightOn ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/2LJ9mbDtUR — Shawn Rose (@ShawnFace) February 1, 2017

Jody Lewis’s first official Fight On. pic.twitter.com/yWMKKF6ZWq — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) February 1, 2017

What a finish! No. 1 athlete Greg Johnson commits to USC. Incredible Signing Day for Trojans pic.twitter.com/rqlpr3WEqO — Fighton247 (@FightOn247) February 1, 2017

WR Joseph Lewis and CB/RB Greg Johnson pledge #USC. If it wasn’t obvious already, this Trojans class is absolutely loaded. It’s also full. — Adam Maya (@AdamJMaya) February 1, 2017

Greg Johnson chooses USC. That’s likely it for USC’s class. It was a nearly flawless signing day for the Trojans. — Zach Helfand (@zhelfand) February 1, 2017

Johnson will play DB at USC. Says the departure of Adoree’ factored into his choice. — Fighton247 (@FightOn247) February 1, 2017

BREAKING: Hawkins High School unveils NEW logo. pic.twitter.com/8yFuic1XPT — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) February 1, 2017

USC signed everybody it wanted. And everybody your school wanted too. Except Alabama. They just greyshirt 4-stars. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) February 1, 2017

What a day — WeAreSC.com (@wearescstaff) February 1, 2017

This recruiting class is really mirroring Clay Helton’s first season at #USC. Very slow start, but epic finish propels it to top-5 ranking. — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) February 1, 2017

Fwiw #USC has averaged a top 10 class the entire century (#1) & even during sanctions never went worse than #13 true composite for a class. — Dave Bartoo (@CFBMatrix) February 1, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Live view of @USCCoachHelton in the War Room putting the final ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️’s on this class! #SigningDayBAE #F1GH7ON pic.twitter.com/1UcpzI0v2r — Alex Rios (@TheUSCMayor) February 1, 2017

USC is decent at this recruiting thing, I guess. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 1, 2017

Shout to my family @jodyforthewin ..congrats on yo commitment to The University Of Southern California ✌️ pic.twitter.com/KAIYZEtsXG — Jalen Hall (@FutureOfFig) February 1, 2017

With Lewis and Johnson in the fold, USC’s class is full up. The only question now concerns commit Terrance Lang, who has not sent in a LOI.

