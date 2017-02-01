Twitter Reaction to Jay Tufele, Austin Jackson Signing Day Announcements to USC

When four-star DT Jay Tufele and four-star OT Austin Jackson announced their commitments to USC back-to-back, Trojans on social media reacted with glee.

USC’s 2017 Signing Day started with good news from four-star linebacker Levi Jones, but the recruiting wins for the Trojans leaped off the charts shortly after 9:00 a.m. when two highly-coveted big men announced for the Trojans.

First, four-star offensive tackle Austin Jackson chose USC over ASU and Washington, continuing the legacy of his grandfather who won a national title with the Trojans.

Minutes later, four-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele added another reason for USC fans to celebrate by picking the Trojans over local favorite Utah.

The two combined undoubtedly strengthen USC’s 2017 recruiting class. Though the 247Sports composite lists both as four-stars, Scout and 247Sports both rate the two as five-stars in their respective rankings.

Here’s the best of the Twitter reaction to the exciting pick ups:

On two big pick ups…

USC just landed two FIVE STAR recruits. I just wet myself. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 1, 2017

This is a special class coming into SC. We ready to come in and work✌️. #FightOnForever — Alijah Vera-Tucker (@yung_lijh) February 1, 2017

Signing day is going well for USC. Here’s where its class ranks now:

247: 6

Scout: 7 (ESPN and Rivals haven’t updated yet) — Zach Helfand (@zhelfand) February 1, 2017

The @247Sports Team Rankings are still updating but the last five minutes moved #USC‘s class to No. 6 w/ Jackson and Tufele — Fighton247 (@FightOn247) February 1, 2017

Jackson and Tufele, a pair of 5-stars headed to #USC, not a bad 10 mins for the #Trojans — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 1, 2017

#USC head coach Clay Helton talked about getting bigger and more physical when he took the job. A lot of emphasis on the trenches this class — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) February 1, 2017

USC loading up with Jay Tufele and Austin Jackson and the day is not close to over yet. — PrepForce.com (@PrepForce1) February 1, 2017

On Jay Tufele…

IM SO EXCITED……. @tufele123 love you bro — Brett Neilon (@brettn110) February 1, 2017

They’ve got the best DT class in the country now. Big time close for USC https://t.co/z1coNJey2t — Barton Simmons (@bartonsimmons) February 1, 2017

#USC signing more interior defensive linemen this class than I can fit in one tweet. #NSD17 — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) February 1, 2017

#USC defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze @CoachKU_USC really closed the deal with Jay Tufele on his official visit Jan. 20. Monster DL class. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) February 1, 2017

Arguably the best prep player ever in Utah is headed to Southern Cal. Jay Tufele is the newest Trojan. pic.twitter.com/vFYtaBQCIc — Trevor Phibbs (@trevorphibbs) February 1, 2017

Ideal start to signing day for USC. Jay Tufele, a defensive tackle from Utah, chose the Trojans over the Utes. USC is 3 of 4 today. — Zach Helfand (@zhelfand) February 1, 2017

On Austin Jackson…

New #USC commit Austin Jackson is grandson of former USC offensive guard Melvin Jackson, a 12th-round draft pick of Packers in 1976 — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) February 1, 2017

#USC #FightOn getting a very athletic, tough offensive tackle in four-star Austin Jackson @ChrisPSwanson — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 1, 2017

Austin Jackson is the next #USC Trojan. pic.twitter.com/pF0sHNvgXA — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) February 1, 2017

USC’s Signing Day isn’t done yet. The Trojans only have two scholarships remaining in the class, but they’re waiting to hear from receiver Joseph Lewis, athlete Greg Johnson, tight end Josh Falo and cornerback Elijah Blades.

This article originally appeared on