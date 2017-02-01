Twitter Reaction to Jay Tufele, Austin Jackson Signing Day Announcements to USC

When four-star DT Jay Tufele and four-star OT Austin Jackson announced their commitments to USC back-to-back, Trojans on social media reacted with glee.

USC’s 2017 Signing Day started with good news from four-star linebacker Levi Jones, but the recruiting wins for the Trojans leaped off the charts shortly after 9:00 a.m. when two highly-coveted big men announced for the Trojans.

First, four-star offensive tackle Austin Jackson chose USC over ASU and Washington, continuing the legacy of his grandfather who won a national title with the Trojans.

Minutes later, four-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele added another reason for USC fans to celebrate by picking the Trojans over local favorite Utah.

The two combined undoubtedly strengthen USC’s 2017 recruiting class. Though the 247Sports composite lists both as four-stars, Scout and 247Sports both rate the two as five-stars in their respective rankings.

Here’s the best of the Twitter reaction to the exciting pick ups:

On two big pick ups…

On Jay Tufele…

On Austin Jackson…

USC’s Signing Day isn’t done yet. The Trojans only have two scholarships remaining in the class, but they’re waiting to hear from receiver Joseph Lewis, athlete Greg Johnson, tight end Josh Falo and cornerback Elijah Blades.

