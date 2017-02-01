Twitter Reaction to Jay Tufele, Austin Jackson Signing Day Announcements to USC
When four-star DT Jay Tufele and four-star OT Austin Jackson announced their commitments to USC back-to-back, Trojans on social media reacted with glee.
USC’s 2017 Signing Day started with good news from four-star linebacker Levi Jones, but the recruiting wins for the Trojans leaped off the charts shortly after 9:00 a.m. when two highly-coveted big men announced for the Trojans.
First, four-star offensive tackle Austin Jackson chose USC over ASU and Washington, continuing the legacy of his grandfather who won a national title with the Trojans.
Minutes later, four-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele added another reason for USC fans to celebrate by picking the Trojans over local favorite Utah.
The two combined undoubtedly strengthen USC’s 2017 recruiting class. Though the 247Sports composite lists both as four-stars, Scout and 247Sports both rate the two as five-stars in their respective rankings.
Here’s the best of the Twitter reaction to the exciting pick ups:
On two big pick ups…
In the words of @CoachJNansenUSC YEAH BABY!!!! #SCBoomin #FightOn ✌️️
— Austin Clark (@CoachClarkUSC) February 1, 2017
USC just landed two FIVE STAR recruits. I just wet myself.
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 1, 2017
This is a special class coming into SC. We ready to come in and work✌️. #FightOnForever
— Alijah Vera-Tucker (@yung_lijh) February 1, 2017
Signing day is going well for USC. Here’s where its class ranks now:
247: 6
Scout: 7
(ESPN and Rivals haven’t updated yet)
— Zach Helfand (@zhelfand) February 1, 2017
The @247Sports Team Rankings are still updating but the last five minutes moved #USC‘s class to No. 6 w/ Jackson and Tufele
— Fighton247 (@FightOn247) February 1, 2017
Jackson and Tufele, a pair of 5-stars headed to #USC, not a bad 10 mins for the #Trojans
— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 1, 2017
#USC head coach Clay Helton talked about getting bigger and more physical when he took the job. A lot of emphasis on the trenches this class
— Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) February 1, 2017
#USC gets a five star! USC gets another five star! #NSD pic.twitter.com/wvh8eizISh
— USCFootball.com (@ThePeristyle) February 1, 2017
USC loading up with Jay Tufele and Austin Jackson and the day is not close to over yet.
— PrepForce.com (@PrepForce1) February 1, 2017
On Jay Tufele…
S/O & congrats to #TheOpening alum Jay Tufele (@tufele123) on his commitment to @USC_Athletics #FightOn #GOTOPEN pic.twitter.com/uK3Ogn19MF
— The Opening (@TheOpening) February 1, 2017
IM SO EXCITED……. @tufele123 love you bro
— Brett Neilon (@brettn110) February 1, 2017
@tufele123 ✌♂️
— 5️⃣❄️JAY PEEZY❄️5️⃣ (@Jalen_mckenzie_) February 1, 2017
And another… 5⭐️ DT @tufele123 set to join @uscfootball@USCCoachHelton work shaping up to be story of its own
:https://t.co/Zdo5lkxFtC pic.twitter.com/55x0ZJvQ1X
— MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) February 1, 2017
They’ve got the best DT class in the country now. Big time close for USC https://t.co/z1coNJey2t
— Barton Simmons (@bartonsimmons) February 1, 2017
#USC signing more interior defensive linemen this class than I can fit in one tweet. #NSD17
— Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) February 1, 2017
#USC defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze @CoachKU_USC really closed the deal with Jay Tufele on his official visit Jan. 20. Monster DL class.
— Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) February 1, 2017
Arguably the best prep player ever in Utah is headed to Southern Cal. Jay Tufele is the newest Trojan. pic.twitter.com/vFYtaBQCIc
— Trevor Phibbs (@trevorphibbs) February 1, 2017
Ideal start to signing day for USC. Jay Tufele, a defensive tackle from Utah, chose the Trojans over the Utes. USC is 3 of 4 today.
— Zach Helfand (@zhelfand) February 1, 2017
TROJAN FAMILY WELCOME MY DOG @tufele123!!!!! YEAH BABY!!!!! #FIGHTON https://t.co/jKaJA7Akch
— Steve Tu’ikolovatu (@steviet_90) February 1, 2017
#801boys pic.twitter.com/hxQz7FykDZ
— Steve Tu’ikolovatu (@steviet_90) February 1, 2017
On Austin Jackson…
VIDEO: Austin Jackson (@ChocoDro) commits to #USC @USC_Rivals #FightOn #Trojans pic.twitter.com/YJkHlfY1uh
— Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) February 1, 2017
@ChocoDro YAAAAAA DAT WAY✌LOVE YOU BRO pic.twitter.com/S9QYTtLCFu
— Brett Neilon (@brettn110) February 1, 2017
New #USC commit Austin Jackson is grandson of former USC offensive guard Melvin Jackson, a 12th-round draft pick of Packers in 1976
— InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) February 1, 2017
#USC #FightOn getting a very athletic, tough offensive tackle in four-star Austin Jackson @ChrisPSwanson
— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 1, 2017
Austin Jackson is the next #USC Trojan. pic.twitter.com/pF0sHNvgXA
— Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) February 1, 2017
USC’s Signing Day isn’t done yet. The Trojans only have two scholarships remaining in the class, but they’re waiting to hear from receiver Joseph Lewis, athlete Greg Johnson, tight end Josh Falo and cornerback Elijah Blades.
