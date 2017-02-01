Twitter Reaction from Indiana Hoosiers 2017 National Signing Day

Twitter and social media have impacted the 2017 National Signing Day in many different ways. Here is how the Hoosiers were reacting to some of the news.

The Hoosiers coming into today were hoping to land a few more commitments from players across the country. 4-star running back Devan Barrett (committed to Auburn) was among those players considering Indiana.

Indiana Football already had 22 commitments from players coming into today – adding Morgan Ellison as the 23rd commitment – ranking No. 66 in the nation. While Barrett didn’t flip on Auburn, they did land 3-star running back Morgan Ellison. There was plenty to unveil for the Hoosiers today, so we compiled the best from social media.

Here is how the day played out on Twitter:

National Signing Day Showcase. "Break Through" Coach Allen's mentality for 2017 season #iufb pic.twitter.com/xE6u4AD9MD — HoosierStateofMind (@HoosierStofMind) February 1, 2017

Peyton Hendershot signing to play football at Indiana University next fall. pic.twitter.com/2XSwPSLtBO — Tri-West Athletics (@triwestsports) February 1, 2017

Congrats to all the signees today!!! This is a Big deal!! Be proud and start fast???????????????????????????? — #????★OCHO☆#???? (@Tegray_Scales8) February 1, 2017

Tom Allen was a defensive coordinator two months ago. Now the @HoosierFootball HC has his first recruiting class: https://t.co/qOMcJ3Pags — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 1, 2017

Gods plan can take you on a path you never imagined, keep faith and work hard and everything will fall into place! #nationalsigningday — Richard Lagow (@RichardLagow) February 1, 2017

Tampa Plant's trio of LB Thomas Allen and WRs Whop Philyor and Juwan Burgess have already signed with #Indiana https://t.co/8nYSLpbviT #IUFB — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) February 1, 2017

Congrats #NSD signees, but a scholarship is only a head start. Now it's time to see who can really play. pic.twitter.com/GMyLvbwRgi — Mitchell Paige (@mitchellpaige5) February 1, 2017

Comments made by Coach Allen:

Allen talking about QB philosophy: Not looking for guaranteed dual threat, but "I want a guy that the defense has to account for." #iufb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 1, 2017

Allen on Indiana: "I want a solid core of guys from Indiana…I want to convince the best guys in Indiana to stay home." #iufb — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 1, 2017

Allen on Morgan Ellison: "We were looking for a big back in this class. .. I'm excited about Morgan." — Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) February 1, 2017

Allen calls Juwan Burgess "the surprise of the class" after flipping from USC. Was on Thomas Allen's team. Will play safety. #iufb — Teddy Bailey (@TheTeddyBailey) February 1, 2017

Tom Allen says Bryant Fitzgerald has that quality of being wired a little differently. He's really high on him. #iufb — Sam Beishuizen (@Sam_Beishuizen) February 1, 2017

This article originally appeared on