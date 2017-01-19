Tribe set for big in-state matchups in 2017

(STATS) – William & Mary doesn’t have to leave Virginia for the highlight matchups on its 11-game 2017 schedule announced Thursday.

The Tribe will kick off coach Jimmye Laycock’s 37th season with a visit to the University of Virginia on Sept. 2. They will play five home games at Zable Stadium in Williamsburg, including an Oct. 21 Homecoming date against 2016 CAA Football and national champion James Madison. The Tribe will wrap up the regular season in the Capital Cup at Richmond on Nov. 18.

William & Mary is coming off a 5-6 season, including 3-5 in the CAA.

2017 William & Mary Schedule=

Sept. 2, at Virginia

Sept. 9, at Norfolk State

Sept. 16, Bucknell

Sept. 30, Stony Brook*

Oct. 7, at Elon*

Oct. 14, at Delaware*

Oct. 21, James Madison* (Homecoming)

Oct. 28, at Maine*

Nov. 4, New Hampshire*

Nov. 11, Towson*

Nov. 18, at Richmond*

* – CAA Football game