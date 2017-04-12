Tribe not ready to select No. 1 quarterback

(STATS) – William & Mary’s quarterback competition isn’t expected to be resolved during the Tribe’s spring practice, which concludes Saturday with their annual Green & Gold spring game at Zable Stadium.

Five signal callers have split reps in the spring, and the battle will continue into preseason camp this summer.

As the Tribe seek to replace three-year starter Steve Cluley, their candidates are junior Tommy McKee, sophomore Brandon Battle, redshirt freshmen Ted Hefter and Dean Rotger, and true freshman Shon Mitchell. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound McKee was the backup the last two seasons.

Whoever emerges as the starter will benefit from a deep receiving corps that is led by DeVonte Dedmon, Jalen Christian and tight end Andrew Caskin.

William & Mary is seeking to improve on last year’s 5-6 record, which included a win over CAA Football rival and eventual national quarterfinalist Richmond. The Tribe’s Jimmye Laycock is entering his 38th season as the longest-tenured coach in the FCS.