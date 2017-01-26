Towson seeks to build on late-season momentum

(STATS) – Towson will try to build on last year’s success in November during an 11-game 2017 schedule that was announced Thursday.

The Tigers are coming off a 4-7 record, but coach Rob Ambrose’s squad won its final three games.

This year, they will host Morgan State in a Sept. 2 opener at Johnny Unitas Stadium before they travel to their other two non-conference opponents, Maryland (Sept. 9) and Saint Francis (Sept. 16).

Within CAA Football, Towson will host Richmond (Sept. 30), Villanova (Oct. 14), Delaware (Oct. 28, Homecoming) and Rhode Island (Nov. 18). The Tigers’ conference road opponents will be Stony Brook (Sept. 23), New Hampshire (Oct. 21), Elon (Nov. 4) and William & Mary (Nov. 11).

2017 Towson Schedule

Sept. 2, Morgan State

Sept. 9, at Maryland

Sept. 16, at Saint Francis

Sept. 23, at Stony Brook*

Sept. 30, Richmond*

Oct. 14, Villanova*

Oct. 21, at New Hampshire*

Oct. 28, Delaware* (Homecoming)

Nov. 4, at Elon*

Nov. 11, at William & Mary*

Nov. 18, Rhode Island*

* – CAA Football game