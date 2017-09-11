Totten runs for 2 TDs as NCCU beats Div. II Shaw 41-0 (Sep 09, 2017)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Isaiah Totten ran for 66 yards and two touchdowns as North Carolina Central beat Division-II Shaw University 41-0 on Saturday night.

Chauncey Caldwell threw for 47 yards and a touchdown and ran for 63 yards and another score for the Eagles (1-1). Starting quarterback Micah Zanders threw for 165 yards and was sacked twice before leaving in the fourth quarter.

Aedan Johnson started the scoring with a 25-yard field goal midway through the first quarter, capping a 57-yard drive. Totten and Dorrel McClain each ran for a touchdown in the second quarter and Johnson kicked a 37-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half. North Carolina Central led 20-0 at the break.

The Bears’ Darren Downing was 5-of-12 passing for 71 yards. He was sacked twice and threw one interception.

—-

More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and

http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25