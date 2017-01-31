Top JUCO Offensive Tackle George Moore Commits To Oregon Ducks

Oregon Football received a commitment on the eve of National Signing Day from one of the top Offensive Tackles in the Country.

Mario Cristobal came to Oregon as a top notch recruiter and he has worked his magic before the start of the most anticipated day of the year. Late Tuesday, Junior College Offensive Tackle George Moore announced he was coming to Eugene according to the Oregonian.

Moore is a 4-Star Offensive Tackle who has jumped up the final rankings. He did not leave Junior College in December and his stock can’t go any higher. He is the top OT in the Nation and he is coming to the University of Oregon.

247Sports lists his most recent visit to Oregon on January 20th. He committed to the Ducks and Mario Cristobal over interest from a bevy of schools including Oregon State and Cal from the Pac-12 Conference.

Another Offensive Lineman and Recruit Mekhi Becton spent time this past weekend and with a bevy of young talent on the O-Line, including four Sophomores with playing experience through a brutal 4-8 season, there will definitely be room for competition on an Offensive Line that gave up too many sacks last season.

Tyrell Crosby brings Senior Leadership and players like Becton and Moore bring athleticism and instinct.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 1st.

