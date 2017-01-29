Top 5 High School Recruiting Pipelines for USC Football in 2017

Signing Day 2017 went off without a hitch for USC football, with players spanning both Southern California and the country. But where are Trojans’ biggest pipelines?

As the biggest college football brand west of the Rockies, it’s no secret that USC Football has its fair share of recruiting pipelines from several prominent high schools.

In the early days of the program, nearby schools like Manual Arts (36 all-time recruited lettermen), Los Angeles (29) and Loyola (18) were notorious for their role in feeding the Trojans’ football team.

Decades later, LA City powers like Carson (7) and Banning (14) had their moments, along with Pac-5 juggernauts Notre Dame (8) and Mission Viejo (7).

But who’s the most vital Trojan factory? Here’s a look at the top five USC pipelines, taking into account historical, recent and current recruiting.

5. Hawkins High School | Los Angeles, CA

Current Players: DB Greg Johnson, WR Jody Lewis

Notable Alumni (2 total): N/A

It seems odd to have a school that opened in 2012 and didn’t have a graduating class until 2014 make the list of USC pipelines. But for Hawkins High School in Los Angeles, the pieces are in place for a long term relationship just 20 blocks from the Trojans’ campus.

Five-star receiver Jody Lewis and four-star athlete Greg Johnson picked USC over Nebraska on Signing Day to kick off of the pipeline. Then there’s Johnson’s younger brother Marcus, who is committed to the Trojans’ 2018 recruiting class as a four-star defensive back.

But the prize of the bunch, and the cornerstone for a full-fledged pipeline status could come in the form of Jalen Hall. The 6-foot-4 five-star receiver sits as the No. 3 overall recruit in next year’s class.

Should the Trojans land him along with their law firm of Lewis, Johnson and Johnson, Hawkins could become the new and remarkably closer Serra.

4. Bishop Amat | La Puente, CA

Current Players: WR Tyler Vaughns, WR Trevon Sidney

Notable Alumni (18 total): QB Pat Haden, WR John Jackson, S Jason Leach, CB Daylon McCutcheon, QB Paul McDonald, WR J.K. McKay, RB Mazio Royster, RB Rodney Sermons, LB Adrian Young

Though the Amat to USC pipeline was dormant until 2016 with the signings of four-star receivers Tyler Vaughns and Trevor Sidney, it is one of the most historical pipelines in school history.

During the John McKay Era, Amat was a breeding ground for USC, including national championship quarterbacks Pat Haden and Paul McDonald, along with the coach’s son himself, J.K. McKay. The trio all became entrenched in the Trojan family, as athletic director, associate athletic director and color commentator.

Years later, it was revived during the Larry Smith years, as the Trojans went to three-straight Rose Bowls with Lancer star John Jackson on the roster, who ironically replaced McDonald on USC’s radio broadcasts.

3. Mater Dei | Santa Ana, CA

Current Players: CB Jonathan Lockett, OL Frank Martin, LB Grant Moore

Notable Alumni (20 total): QB Matt Barkley, S David Gibson, LB Matt Grootegoed, C Khaled Holmes, QB Matt Leinart, FB Kennedy Pola, QB Max Wittek

It’s no secret that Orange County is USC country. A bulk of the alumni base live in the OC, and the region has long been a home for Trojan quarterbacks, including Sam Clemente’s Sam Darnold. But it’s Mater Dei in Santa Ana that takes the cake as the feeder from behind the curtain.

The Monarchs, a longtime Pac-5 powerhouse, have turned out two of the most iconic quarterbacks in USC history –Matt Leinart and Matt Barkley– along with All-American linebacker Matt Grootegoed, the king of Mater Lei lore.

Though recent recruits Max Wittek and Victor Blackwell didn’t pan out, and the Trojans missed out on Thomas Duarte, the pipeline is alive and well with contributor Jonathan Lockett and redshirt freshman Frank Martin on the roster.

2. Long Beach Poly | Long Beach, CA

Current Players: CB Jack Jones, CB Iman Marshall

Notable Alumni (40 total): S Darnell Bing, RB Willie Brown, S Mark Carrier, DT Jurrell Casey, RB Hershel Dennis, RB Morley Drury, OT Winston Justice, WR Kareem Kelly, DE Willie McGinest, OT Anthony Muñoz, LB Mike Pollard, CB Darrell Rideaux, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Historically speaking, no pipeline into USC has been as strong, reliable and lengthy as that from Long Beach Poly, with a record 40 lettermen. It shouldn’t be a surprise, given Poly’s establishment at the end of the 19th Century, along with one of the largest enrollments in California.

Through the years, Jackrabbits to become impact Trojans including the first USC superstar Morley Drury, along with 1989 Thorpe Award winner Mark Carrier and bevy of All-Americans.

During Poly’s heyday in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Pete Carroll era was jump-started with Jackrabbits. The 2002 Orange Bowl winning team had Hershel Dennis in the backfield, and was led by seniors Mike Pollard at middle linebacker and Kareem Kelly at receiver.

Currently, Poly has seen a resurgence in supplying USC with elite talent, as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Iman Marshall and Jack Jones all picked the Trojans on three consecutive Signing Days beginning with Steve Sarkisian’s first class in 2014.

1. Serra High School | Gardena, CA

Current Players: DE Oluwole Betiku, WR Deontay Burnett, DT Rasheem Green, WR Jalen Greene, LB John Houston, DB Jalen Jones, DB C.J. Pollard, LB Olajuwon Tucker,

Notable Alumni (17 total): WR George Farmer, DT DaJohn Harris, ATH Adoree’ Jackson, S Darnell Lacy, WR Marqise Lee, CB Kris Richard, WR Robert Woods

What Serra lacks in decades-long history like Long Beach Poly or a Bishop Amat, it makes up for in recent numbers, including renowned All-Americans.

Ironically coached by UCLA season ticket holder and die-hard fan Scott Altenberg, the South Bay private school was almost exclusively a USC feeder in the early 2010s, sending Robert Woods, Marqise Lee, George Farmer and Adoree’ Jackson to Troy in a five-year period.

SEE MORE: Grading Every USC Recruiting Class Since 2002

Three of the four became All-Americans and won awards like the Thrope and Biletnikoff, while Farmer –the highest ranked of the bunch– was hampered by injuries through his career. Nonetheless, all four will be in the NFL following this May’s draft, maybe even for Cavalier and Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

Currently, eight Serra find themselves on the Trojans’ roster, making it an easy pick for the No. 1 USC pipeline in 2017.

