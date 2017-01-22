Top 3 Reasons FSU Football Will Beat Clemson in 2017

FSU football has seen their annual game against Clemson become the marquee event in the ACC – here are the reasons why the ‘Noles will win the next edition.

For the second time in the last four seasons, the national championship of college football resides in the ACC after the Clemson Tigers won it all in 2016 – coming just three years after FSU football won their third crown in program history during the 2013 season.

It has been no secret that both Florida State and Clemson have been the class of the conference for the better part of the last decade. The schools have combined for the last six ACC titles (three each) while winning the last eight Atlantic Division crowns (four each).

The last five years, the annual game between the schools has not just been for ACC bragging rights – but usually for a spot at either a BCS bowl or the College Football Playoff. with the last three meetings being decided in the fourth quarter or overtime.

While the 2017 game should be no different when it comes to importance, there should be a different winner this time around. With Clemson riding a two game winning streak, here are the reasons why it will be the Seminoles coming out on top.

No. 1 – The Loss of Deshaun Watson Might Be Bigger Than People Realize

As proven during the national championship win over Alabama, the man wearing No. 4 for the Tigers was the best player in college football last season. Hell, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson should be a man and send Watson the Heisman Trophy since he was the one who really deserved it.

As it turns out, losing that kind of talent is going to the biggest problem to overcome for the Tigers in 2017. Much like what happen to the Seminoles after Jameis Winston’s departure and at several other programs following the loss of a all-world signal caller, the offense is going to take a step back and possibly become a shell of its former self.

The three quarterbacks who saw action last season that are returning are a combined 11 of 14 for 82 yards and one touchdown – with all those numbers being produced against Syracuse and FCS foe South Carolina State. It’s not saying the Tigers can’t get a good quarterback ready – but it will be NOTHING like what they had in Watson.

No. 2 – FSU’s Returns on Defense Should Dominate Clemson’s Depleted Offense

It isn’t just the man under center who is going to be a major loss for the Tigers on offense next season (though he is most of the issues they will have to deal with), but his supporting cast which will be having a different look and having some holes to fill.

Clemson will be missing their top two rushers from last season in Watson and running back Wayne Gallman to go along with their top two receivers in Mike Williams and Jordan Leggett. In last season’s win over the Seminoles, those two accounted for over half the receiving yards from Watson on the night.

With a defense returning names like Sweat, Burns, Nnadi, Thomas, McFadden, Marshall and James, FSU football should be in the right position to retake the battle between offense and defense in this one.

No. 3 – FSU Has Traditionally Thrived Offensively Against Clemson

In 2016, the Seminoles had their moments of brilliance on offense the first two months of the season – and moments that would need to be forgotten using the memory erase device from the Men in Black movies. It seemed, though, that things finally started to turn around in the three point loss to the Tigers.

Over the last nine meetings between the teams (in which FSU holds a 5-4 advantage), the ‘Noles have scored over 30 points on five occasions while going over 40 points three times. The loss of all-world running back Dalvin Cook is going to hurt, without a doubt. But with Deondre Francois having a year under his belt and play makers like Jacques Patrick, Nyqwan Murray, Auden Tate and plenty more coming back, the Seminoles are going to put up some points.

This article originally appeared on