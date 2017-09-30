Top 25 Capsules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor had two touchdowns runs to help the offense overcome a sluggish start and No. 10 Wisconsin held off Northwestern 33-24 on Saturday.

Alex Hornibrook threw for 197 yards and a touchdown, settling down after two interceptions in the first half. Garrett Dooley had four of Wisconsin’s 10 sacks.

Northwestern’s last drive was thwarted when Clayton Thorson couldn’t find a receiver out of his own end zone and was sacked by D’Cota Dixon for a safety.

Thorson was having a good quarter until then, throwing two touchdown passes in less than 2 minutes. The second to Garrett Dickerson with 2:53 left got the Wildcats within a touchdown.

But Wisconsin (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) stood up the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1) again late to seal the win in each team’s conference opener.

NO. 18 SOUTH FLORIDA 61, EAST CAROLINA 31

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Quinton Flowers threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and South Florida extended its school-record winning streak to 10.

D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling took an end-around 75 yards for a touchdown and caught a 4-yard scoring pass from Flowers, and Auggie Sanchez returned an interception 43 yards for a TD.

The Bulls (5-0, 2-0 American) overcame some rare struggles on defense and remained perfect under first-year coach Charlie Strong by scoring on 10 of the 12 possessions with the starting offense. USF outscored the Pirates (1-4, 1-1) 30-7 in the second half.

NO. 21 FLORIDA 38, VANDERBILT 24

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Lamical Perine scored three touchdowns, Malik Davis added two and Florida beat Vanderbilt despite losing quarterback Luke Del Rio for the season with a broken left collarbone.

Coach Jim McElwain says Del Rio will have season-ending surgery Monday. It’s the second straight year Del Rio failed to make it through the season uninjured.

Perine bookended two 1-yard plunges around a 13-yard scamper to help the Gators (3-1, 3-0) beat the Commodores (3-2, 0-2) for the 26th time in the last 27 meetings.

Perine, a cousin of former Oklahoma and current Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine, finished with 58 yards on 15 carries. Davis, a freshman, ran 17 times for 124 yards.

—

