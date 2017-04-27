Tommy Tuberville Withdraws Name from Alabama Gubernatorial Pool

Tommy Tuberville, former coach for the Auburn Tigers, has taken his name out of the ring of 2018 gubernatorial candidates.

Earlier this year, longtime Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville announced his possible candidacy for the 2018 governor’s race in Alabama.

Tuberville was the coach at Auburn from 1999 to 2008. He then moved on to coach at Texas Tech and later at Cincinnati. He’s one of the best coaches in Auburn football history, posting an 85-40 overall record (52-30 SEC), and winning the SEC title in 2004 with the Tigers.

On Tuesday, Tuberville announced on Sirius XM radio that he has decided against running.

It seems that his ties to football are stronger than his ties to politics. In a quote in the Sirius interview, Tuberville states, “I still want to coach,” Tuberville told SiriusXM. “It’s what I’ve done all my life. This game has given me a lot.” Although it might have more to do with the fact that Alabama’s political scene is in turmoil right now.

The state of Alabama has been under national scrutiny lately when news broke that the state’s governor, Governor Robert Bentley, allegedly used state resources to pursue and hide his extramarital affair with aide Rebekah Mason. Bentley resigned his post on April 10, 2017, rather than face impeachment.

It’s a shame Tuberville isn’t running. If staff members got into trouble under Tuberville’s watch, he could make them do two-a-days until they shaped up. [heh] He’d likely have the corruption issues in Alabama stomped out in no time. Of course, that is assuming that Alabama Crimson Tide fans would vote for a candidate whose affiliations ran to orange and blue.

Apparently Nick Saban couldn’t be reached for comment, but he’s probably breathing a sigh of relief that his boss in the state of Alabama won’t be a former in-state rival.

This article originally appeared on