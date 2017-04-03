What is Tom Herman prioritizing this spring at Texas? His tweets offer plenty of answers

AUSTIN, Texas — A young Tom Herman once ended a love note with “Hook ’Em.” How do we know this? His wife Michelle found the 18-year-old note in a box and tweeted a photo of it Sunday. And Texas coach Herman, keenly aware that this little slice of his humanity will further endear him to recruits and—more importantly—their mamas, promptly retweeted it and attached a message to his bride.

Wow!! Lots of emotions swelling up. So good to be back where we always dreamed. She's been by my A1 since day 1. #LoveThisWoman #ThisIsTexas https://t.co/znbGXbbx6o — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) April 2, 2017

We know a lot about Herman because he shares a lot. This past weekend, he tweeted (or retweeted) 19 times. Some coaches guard their thoughts like Rottweilers protecting a junkyard. Herman freely distributes his. Through Herman’s social media activity, we’ve gotten a fascinating window into his first spring practice on the Forty Acres. But blasting information 140 characters at a time doesn’t always leave room for depth or context. So I asked Herman to explain a few of his tweets a little further, and he obliged. The result is a picture of what Herman has prioritized since taking over at Texas—explained by six tweets from the past two weeks.

1. The World’s Scariest Soccer Dad

I wish #TheUndertaker had some eligibility left. He'd be a heckuva rush end or OT. Thanks for coming to practice and sharing your story. 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/1C13X6Quse — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) March 24, 2017

How did WWE legend The Undertaker wind up at a Texas practice earlier this month? Because his daughter plays on the same soccer team as the daughter of Michael Huff, the former Texas star and eight-year NFL veteran who joined Herman’s staff in December as a quality control assistant.

“Can you imagine him at a kids’ soccer game?” Herman said, flashing a wicked grin.

Huff came to Herman and asked if the head coach would mind if The Undertaker (real name: Mark Calaway; real fandom: Texas) came to a practice. “MIND?” Herman recalled saying. “I’d love it.” Calaway’s March 23 visit offered more than the chance for the players (and Herman) to meet one of their favorite wrestlers.

Calaway, who may have retired after Sunday’s Wrestlemania, told the team about his decision to leave the basketball team at Texas Wesleyan to chase his dream of being a professional wrestler. The Undertaker told the Longhorns they needed to stay in school, but he explained that achieving a dream requires maximum effort even when no one is watching. The knock on Texas in recent years is that some players have decided they’ve made it simply because they got a scholarship to Texas. The Undertaker’s talk offered some concrete examples of how much work is required to truly make it in any field.

Undertaker live at practice. https://t.co/ynueZWzIK9 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 23, 2017

2. Passing Out Pizza

Walking around campus giving out free pizza, come support, WE PLAY FOR YOU🐂🤘🏾 #ThisisTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/q2Xhvrwr6l — Reggie Hemphill♐️ (@ReggieHemphill) March 24, 2017

Herman retweeted this message from redshirt freshman receiver Reggie Hemphill-Mapps on March 24. That was the day Texas players walked around campus handing out free pizza and inviting students to come to the Longhorns’ Student Appreciation Day practice the following day.

Herman’s former boss, Urban Meyer, invites students to a special practice at Ohio State, and Herman wanted to use the concept to rekindle the connection between the team and the student body at Texas. Herman hasn’t forgotten his days at Division III Cal-Lutheran, where football players were just like regular students—right down to the tuition checks they had to write. And while Texas exists in a very different sphere, Herman would like to create a kinship between the players and their fellow students.

“Maybe it’s the D-III guy in me,” Herman said. “But I still believe that as big a brand as Texas is and as big a business as college football at this level is, college football is an extracurricular activity. We exist for the entertainment, for the school spirit, for the fellowship, for the chance to come together as one university for four hours on a Saturday. All of that is for the student body. That’s why we exist at our core. I don’t ever want to forget that.”

A huge thank you to all the students that came out to join us today. We play for you! 🤘 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/cL8r21l8Vh — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 26, 2017

3. Opining On The Rap Game

It’s no surprise that Herman loves Kendrick Lamar. During an appearance on my SiriusXM radio show last month, Herman blasted the current trend in hip-hop to create repetitive, lyrically bereft songs. While his players may listen to Migos and Future on their own, Herman—who curated some excellent practice playlists at Houston—considers most of today’s hits “too slow” to blast during drills.

Lamar’s songs are more lyrically and sonically complex than those of most of his peers. In terms of verse, he’s playing chess while other rappers play checkers. For Herman, who listened to Dre, Snoop and Biggie in his teens and moved on to Jay-Z and Outkast in his early 20s, flow still matters*. Herman is the only major college football coach I’d trust to DJ a wedding.

*But not always. Like the author of this column, Herman loves Lil’ Troy’s “Wanna Be A Baller“, which is neither lyrically nor sonically complex. (You couldn’t even switch from Motorola to a PrimeCo phone. Motorola was an equipment manufacturer; PrimeCo was a service provider.) But it did sound just as sublime at Herman’s Houston practices as it did coming through the speakers of my ’94 Corolla.

4. Recruiting Deep Into The Future

So good to see @JaxonShipley and his son Stone Mac at Texas Pro Day. Something tells me this guy will be participating in about 22 years. 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/keptljhbGp — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) March 28, 2017

One of the most important hires Herman has made at Texas is Stone’s grandfather Bob Shipley. The father of former Texas receivers Jordan and Jaxon Shipley spent 17 years as a coach at the high school level in Texas, and as the Longhorns’ director of high school relations, it will be his job to ensure coaches in the state feel properly loved by the folks in burnt orange.

Herman and his nine assistants have more than 150 years of combined experience recruiting the state of Texas, but they can’t be everywhere at once. Shipley’s job is to ensure the high school coaches in the Lone Star State know the doors of the Texas program are open to them. Herman’s predecessor, Charlie Strong, didn’t have a bad relationship with the high school coaches in the state, but Herman wants to make sure that group always feels welcome, and having one of their own as a point of contact should help that process.

Last month, the Texas football Twitter account released the dates of all of the Longhorns’ spring practices. Those practices are closed to the public and only briefly open to media. That information was aimed squarely at the state’s high school coaches, who are welcome to attend any practice. “All day, every day,” Herman said. “You’re welcome from the time we got off the road on signing day to the time our assistants hit the road after the spring game.”

This weekend, Texas will welcome coaches from throughout the state to its annual coaches’ clinic. The keynote speaker? Bill Belichick.

5. Meeting The Locals

So much fun with #TheChive owners, Leo & John. Not only is Austin the #1 place to live, it's home to some of the coolest companies #KCCO 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/cUQ2iUCgoG — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) March 29, 2017

When Herman got the job, he reached out to several Austin-based companies hoping to establish a relationship. He called Michael Dell, whose eponymous computer company helped turn Austin into a tech hub. He called Roy Seiders, who co-founded Yeti Coolers with brother Ryan. Herman also called the folks at humor site The Chive, which didn’t start in Austin but moved its headquarters there in 2013.

“I’ve had The Chive app on my phone for years,” Herman said.

So last week, Herman visited The Chive’s headquarters. Austin’s newest millionaire Chiver hung out with founders John and Leo Resig and left with plenty of swag, a piece of which he wore at practice the next day.

But Herman didn’t visit just to be a fanboy. “I’m also fascinated by successful entrepreneurs,” Herman said. “It’s very similar to coaching.” Indeed. Initially, the hours are long and the pay low. But for the few who truly succeed, the rewards can be huge. Meeting kindred spirits in the business world can help Herman organize his own operation better, and he plans to pick the brains of any Austin-based success stories who have time to visit.

6. The Next Level

All 32 teams repped at @TexasFootball pro day, @CoachTomHerman addressed all the NFL scouts, very pleased w/ what's taking place at UT. pic.twitter.com/y3mYi46q24 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 28, 2017

Herman knows he’s got an NFL problem. The Longhorns have had nine players drafted since 2013. In that same period, Oklahoma has had 21 players drafted. Texas A&M has had 13 players drafted. LSU, which routinely clashes with Texas for players in the Houston area, has had 27 drafted. NFL teams don’t currently consider Texas a top producer of talent, but that didn’t stop all 32 teams from sending representatives to the Longhorns’ pro day last week.

Strong’s recruiting should help Texas improve its stock as an NFL talent producer, but Herman knows he can accelerate that process by helping make likely 2018 draftees such as offensive tackle Connor Williams, linebacker Malik Jefferson and defensive tackle Poona Ford more attractive to NFL teams. Herman hopes those players adopt the same attitude as cornerback William Jackson, whose final season at Houston was Herman’s first. “He came back and said all the other corners at the combine were amazed at how hard he was going in the drills,” Herman said of the 24th pick in the 2016 draft. “His quote to the other corners was ‘That’s how I was trained.’ That’s a point of pride for us.”

How the current Longhorns fare in future drafts will be entirely up to them. “The scouts know they’re going to get a lot of honesty from us,” Herman said. “If a guy is a bad guy, he’s a bad guy. We’re not going to sugarcoat it.” Herman is concerned about the toughness of the players he inherited at Texas, but it should be noted that he expressed similar concerns during his first spring at Houston. That team went 13-1 and won the American Athletic Conference.

If a player is willing to work, Herman and his staff will sing that player’s praises and try to get him drafted as high as possible. That can only help recruiting in the future. “This is still Texas,” Herman said. “There’s going to be plenty of talent here for years to come.”

How that talent performs will be up to Herman and his assistants. We’ll likely know how the current players are progressing because Herman will share it online. Still, he doesn’t share everything. For example, Herman has yet to tweet whether sophomore Shane Buechele or freshman Sam Ehlinger will win the Longhorns’ starting quarterback job.

Here’s guessing we won’t see that one until September.

This article originally appeared on