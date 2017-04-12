Tom Herman uses urine color (seriously) to measure players’ dedication level

Tom Herman is making an instant impact in his few first months as the Texas Longhorns head coach – and doing so in unique ways.

Last week, he led the demolition of the locker room with the first swing of a sledgehammer. And now comes word of his hydration chart. It seems Herman uses some unconventional methods to judge a player’s value as a teammate:

Went to take a leak in Moncrief and this was hanging above the toilet. Tom Herman's attention to detail is real 😳 pic.twitter.com/FoAMbkf56K — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) April 11, 2017

This clearly is one time when the Longhorns don’t want to get caught in burnt orange.